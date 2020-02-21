RATINGS: ABC Dominates Sunday by 86% in Adults 18-49 Over Its Nearest Broadcast Rival

ABC Sunday Prime Time (7:00-11:00 p.m. - 7.0 million and 1.3/6 in AD18-49):

With "America's Funniest Home Videos" back in originals leading into the season premiere of "American Idol" from 8:00-10:00 p.m., ABC ranked as Sunday's No. 1 broadcast network in Adults 18-49 (1.3/6), dominating its nearest competition by 86% (0.7/4 for CBS and FOX tie). Excluding the nights of "The Oscars®" and "The AMAs," ABC delivered its best Sunday performance this season in both Total Viewers (7.0 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.3/6).

"America's Funniest Home Videos" (7:00-8:00 p.m. - 6.0 million and 0.9/5 in AD18-49):

With its first original telecast in 4 weeks, ABC's "America's Funniest Home Videos" shot up over its most recent original by 43% in Total Viewers (6.0 million and 4.2 million) to hit a new season high and by 50% in Adults 18-49 (0.9/5 vs. 0.6/2) to score its highest-rated original telecast this season.

"American Idol" (8:00-10:00 p.m. - 9.5 million and 1.8/9 in AD18-49):

Premiering in February over the Presidents Day holiday for the first time (the prior two seasons had launched in March), the 3rd season premiere of ABC's "American Idol" stood as Sunday's No. 1 broadcast program in Adults 18-49 (1.8/9). Airing from 8:00-10:00 p.m., the "American Idol" premiere marked ABC's strongest performance in the 2-hour time slot with series programming since April 2019 in Total Viewers (9.5 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.8/9) - since 4/28/19. In fact, "American Idol" grew by 13% over its finale telecast last May to tie its highest-rated telecast since in nearly 1 year in Adults 18-49 - since 3/3/19. In addition, the premiere of "American Idol" improved over last season's average on Sunday night by 8% in Total Viewers (9.5 million vs. 8.8 million) and by 13% among Adults 18-49 (1.8/9 vs. 1.6/7).

The premiere of "American Idol" garnered 1.6 million total social interactions on Sunday across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, jumping 85% over last season's opener (on 3/3/19).

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 2/16/20. Nielsen Social for 2/16/20.





