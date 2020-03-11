RATINGS: ABC Delivers Its Strongest Friday Night of the Season With Series Programming

ABC Friday Prime Time (8:00-11:00 p.m. - 5.1 million and 0.9/5 in AD18-49):

ABC ranked as Friday's No. 1 network in Adults 18-49 (0.9/5), tying CBS and beating FOX (0.8/5) and NBC (0.8/4) by 13% each. ABC grew for the 2nd consecutive week in Total Viewers (+13% - 5.1 million vs. 4.5 million) and Adults 18-49 (+13% - 0.9/5 vs. 0.8/5) to deliver season highs on the night with series programming.

"Shark Tank" (8:00-9:01 p.m. - 5.2 million and 1.0/6 in AD18-49):

ABC's "Shark Tank" built over the prior week's midseason return by 4% in Total Viewers (5.2 million vs. 5.0 million) to draw its largest audience in more than 1 year (since 1/27/19) and by 11% among Adults 18-49 (1.0/6 vs. 0.9/6) to tie its highest-rated telecast of the season.

"Shark Tank" ranked as Friday's No. 1 entertainment series in Adults 18-49 (tie).

ABC's "Shark Tank" won its new Friday 8:00 p.m. time slot for the 2nd week in a row with Adults 18-49, leading runner-up Fox's "WWE Friday Night Smackdown" by 11% (0.9/5).

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 3/6/20.





Related Articles View More TV Stories