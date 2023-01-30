Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Quinta Bronson to Receive the ICG Publicists 2023 Television Showperson Award

Quinta Bronson to Receive the ICG Publicists 2023 Television Showperson Award

Brunson will be honored at the 60th Annual ICG Publicists Awards luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Jan. 30, 2023  

Multi-award-winning writer, producer, comedian and actor Quinta Brunson, creator of ABC and Warner Bros. Television's groundbreaking TV series Abbott Elementary, will receive the ICG Publicists (International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600) 2023 Television Showperson Award.

Brunson will be honored at the 60th Annual ICG Publicists Awards luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Friday, March 10, 2023. The announcement was made TODAY by Tim Menke and Sheryl Main, ICG Publicists Awards Chairs.

"As publicists we applaud Quinta Brunson's passion as creator, executive producer, showrunner, headwriter and star of Abbott Elementary. We're excited to be celebrating her showmanship in bringing this popular and critically acclaimed comedy sitcom to television audiences," said Menke.

Honored as one of Time Magazine's "Time 100: The Most Influential People of 2022" and dubbed "the new queen of sitcoms" by New York Magazine, Brunson is a history-making, creative force. ABBOTT ELEMENTARY is lauded by critics as "the New Model for Network-Sitcom Success" (Vulture), and "the best show on TV right now" (TV Guide). The series' publicists are also nominated for the 2023 Maxwell Weinberg Award for Television Publicity Campaign.

Since its launch, Brunson and Abbott Elementary, have garnered a slew of awards season wins and nominations. In 2022, the critically acclaimed series was nominated for seven Primetime Emmy® Awards, winning three. Quinta received three Emmy nominations including one in the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series category.

Additionally, the American Film Institute honored the show as "1 of the 10 Best TV Shows" at the 2023 AFI Awards and the series recently won a Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Series, and three GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS including Best Television Series and Best Performance by an Actress, Musical or Comedy.

Numerous current nominations from a variety of award groups include Screen Actors Guild Awards; Writers Guild of America Awards; GLAAD Media Awards; NAACP Image Awards, Film Independent Spirit Awards; and Producers Guild of America Awards.

Abbott Elementary is currently airing new episodes weekly on ABC and Hulu and has been renewed for a 3rd season.

The Television Showperson of the Year Award honors a person, persons or company whose creative accomplishments in the formulation, development, production or presentation of projects for television best represents that special spirit traditionally defined as showmanship.

Previous recipients of the esteemed Television Showperson of the Year Award include Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Ava DuVernay, Greg Berlanti, Ryan Murphy, John Landgraf, Ted Sarandos, Shonda Rhimes, Chuck Lorre, Nina Tassler, Fred Silverman, Steven Bochco, Aaron Spelling and Bob Hope, among many others.

Photo: Jonny Marlow



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
BABYLON Sets Digital & Blu-Ray Release Dates Photo
BABYLON Sets Digital & Blu-Ray Release Dates
BABYLON follows an ambitious cast of characters -- The Silent Film Superstar (Brad Pitt), the Young Starlet (Margot Robbie), the Production Executive (Diego Calva), the Musical Sensation (Jovan Adepo) and the Alluring Powerhouse Performer (Li Jun Li) -- who are striving to stay on top of the raucous, 1920s Hollywood scene.
VIDEO: Sandler & Aniston Return For MURDER MYSTERY 2 Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Sandler & Aniston Return For MURDER MYSTERY 2 Trailer
The film stars Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, John Kani, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Zurin Villanueva, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo with Dany Boon and Adeel Akhtar. The film is directed by Jeremy Garelick. Watch the new video trailer now!
Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, and More Take Home AARP Movies For Grownups Awards Photo
Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, and More Take Home AARP Movies For Grownups Awards
AARP The Magazine has unveiled the winners of the 21st annual Movies for Grownups Awards, featuring honorees from Abbott Elementary, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, The Whale, and more, as Top Gun: Maverick was awarded Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups, the evening's top honor.

From This Author - Michael Major


Jeff Richmond Says MEAN GIRLS Songs Have Been 'Reinvented' For Movie MusicalJeff Richmond Says MEAN GIRLS Songs Have Been 'Reinvented' For Movie Musical
January 27, 2023

Jeff Richmond has given an update on the upcoming film adaption of Mean Girls the musical. Richmond stated that he and his wife, Tina Fey, are working 'day-to-day' on the new movie musical, revealing that the music has been 'reinvented' for the big screen. The film stars Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey and Reneé Rapp.
Sam MacPherson Shares New Song 'Play Dumb'Sam MacPherson Shares New Song 'Play Dumb'
January 27, 2023

Singer-songwriter and producer Sam MacPherson kicks off the new year with the release of his new song “Play Dumb.' Co-written by MacPherson, Mags Duval (The Highwomen, Nessa Barrett), and Adam Yaron (Faouzia, Christian French), the new offering is a delicate and gentle song about the struggle of moving on after a relationship dissolves.
Toosii Kicks off 2023 With New Single 'Magic Potion'Toosii Kicks off 2023 With New Single 'Magic Potion'
January 27, 2023

After closing out 2022 with Boys Don’t Cry: Men Do (Deluxe), which shot to #1 on Apple Music’s R&B Chart, and the direct support slot on Rod Wave’s Beautiful Mind arena tour, Toosii is back with “Magic Potion,” a gritty, sensual track. Released via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records, “Magic Potion” is available now.
CASSIDY KING Shares New Single Featuring WRENNCASSIDY KING Shares New Single Featuring WRENN
January 27, 2023

Singer-songwriter Cassidy King releases a remix of her energetic and uplifting song “Matcha Tea.” Recorded in LA, the track depicts a relationship about feelings not reciprocated evenly. In the new version of the track, tech pop star WRENN adds a deeper layer with a verse portraying the role of the heartbreaker.
THE LATHUMS Announce Castlefield Arena Headline DateTHE LATHUMS Announce Castlefield Arena Headline Date
January 27, 2023

The Lathums have announced their biggest headline show to date, performing at the iconic, open-air Castlefield Bowl in Manchester on Fri 30 June 2023. Tickets for the landmark show go on sale at 9.30am on Fri 3 February 2023. The Wigan four-piece return to Manchester’s 8,000 capacity amphitheatre as headliners.
share