Quinta Bronson to Receive the ICG Publicists 2023 Television Showperson Award

Multi-award-winning writer, producer, comedian and actor Quinta Brunson, creator of ABC and Warner Bros. Television's groundbreaking TV series Abbott Elementary, will receive the ICG Publicists (International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600) 2023 Television Showperson Award.

Brunson will be honored at the 60th Annual ICG Publicists Awards luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Friday, March 10, 2023. The announcement was made TODAY by Tim Menke and Sheryl Main, ICG Publicists Awards Chairs.

"As publicists we applaud Quinta Brunson's passion as creator, executive producer, showrunner, headwriter and star of Abbott Elementary. We're excited to be celebrating her showmanship in bringing this popular and critically acclaimed comedy sitcom to television audiences," said Menke.

Honored as one of Time Magazine's "Time 100: The Most Influential People of 2022" and dubbed "the new queen of sitcoms" by New York Magazine, Brunson is a history-making, creative force. ABBOTT ELEMENTARY is lauded by critics as "the New Model for Network-Sitcom Success" (Vulture), and "the best show on TV right now" (TV Guide). The series' publicists are also nominated for the 2023 Maxwell Weinberg Award for Television Publicity Campaign.

Since its launch, Brunson and Abbott Elementary, have garnered a slew of awards season wins and nominations. In 2022, the critically acclaimed series was nominated for seven Primetime Emmy® Awards, winning three. Quinta received three Emmy nominations including one in the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series category.

Additionally, the American Film Institute honored the show as "1 of the 10 Best TV Shows" at the 2023 AFI Awards and the series recently won a Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Series, and three GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS including Best Television Series and Best Performance by an Actress, Musical or Comedy.

Numerous current nominations from a variety of award groups include Screen Actors Guild Awards; Writers Guild of America Awards; GLAAD Media Awards; NAACP Image Awards, Film Independent Spirit Awards; and Producers Guild of America Awards.

Abbott Elementary is currently airing new episodes weekly on ABC and Hulu and has been renewed for a 3rd season.

The Television Showperson of the Year Award honors a person, persons or company whose creative accomplishments in the formulation, development, production or presentation of projects for television best represents that special spirit traditionally defined as showmanship.

Previous recipients of the esteemed Television Showperson of the Year Award include Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Ava DuVernay, Greg Berlanti, Ryan Murphy, John Landgraf, Ted Sarandos, Shonda Rhimes, Chuck Lorre, Nina Tassler, Fred Silverman, Steven Bochco, Aaron Spelling and Bob Hope, among many others.

Photo: Jonny Marlow