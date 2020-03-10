Quibi and SpringHill Entertainment Announce I PROMISE Documenting LeBron James's School in Akron

The I Promise School is a unique partnership between the LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron Public Schools that creates a new model of urban public education for the students who need it most. The school's innovative "We Are Family" approach builds a safe, nurturing and empowering environment to inspire students and their families to expect more for their futures and provides the resources to help them make them a reality.



SpringHill Entertainment produces in association with Verizon Media's RYOT and Blowback Productions, and the series is directed by Marc Levin (Brick City, Class Divide, Chicagoland). Executive producers for SpringHill are LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Nicholas Lopez and Philip Byron. Marc Levin and Daniel B. Levin serve as executive producers, and Jackson Devereux as producer for Blowback Productions, and Catherine Cyr and Josh Gold are executive producers for RYOT.

Launching on April 6, Quibi is the first entertainment platform designed specifically for your phone and will feature fresh, original content from Hollywood's biggest stars and creators.

The Quibi app is now available for pre-order.

Watch the trailer here:





