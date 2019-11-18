Quibi Will Produce Allen Strickland Williams' UNMATCHED

Deadline reports that upcoming short-form streamed Quibi will produce "Unmatched," a new dystopian dating comedy from creator Allen Strickland Williams.

On "Unmatched," you'll need to imagine a dating app that matches you with your perfect partner. Now, imagine you are one of four people who opt out of finding their perfect partner and decide to just live their best promiscuous life. Unmatched follows four roommates who live in this brave new world who decide to live a life of hooking up instead of settling down.

"This show is my dystopian love letter to non-monogamy, anti-capitalism and, most importantly, sex," said Williams.

Williams is best known as a stand-up comedian and writer. He has appeared on several late night programs, and has a half-hour comedy special at Comedy Central.

Read the original story on Deadline.





