Quibi Greenlights Unique Car Series SKRRT WITH OFFSET

Today, Quibi announced it has greenlit SKRRT WITH OFFSET, a unique car series starring Offset, member of the hit hip-hop group Migos and an avid car enthusiast. SKRRT WITH OFFSET is the latest series from STXtelevision and Scott Weintrob, the creator of Netflix's hit "Fastest Car" and director of the Emmy award-winning "Top Gear."

SKRRT WITH OFFSET features the highest profile names in Pop culture as they journey together with Migos member and car aficionado, Offset . It's their cars, their personal stories behind them, all topped off with a unique 'one on one' auto experience.

SKRRT WITH OFFSET is one of two new series produced by STXtelevision for Quibi from Weintrob's LARGE EYES production company, which has an overall deal at the studio. STXtelevision is also producing a reimagining of "PUNK'D," which will air on the newly launched mobile network in 2020.

"We are excited to be partnering with Quibi on our second new series for the platform," said Jason Goldberg, Chief Creative Officer of STX Entertainment's New Media Group & Alternative Content. "The team is forward thinking and genuinely looking for new programming that you won't find anywhere else. As producers, we look forward to working with Offset and creating shows that will be fun, memorable and will feature rides that take insanity to the next level of superfandom in the world of the coolest cars."

"From Fastest Car to Top Gear, we have creatively helped define the television car genre," said Weintrob. "Skrrt with Offset will continue to drive the genre to the next level and I'm excited to cross the finish line with Offset as he is a true car expert."

"Quibi will give me a chance to connect with my fans in yet another way," said Offset. "They don't know how much I know about cars for real. This platform will let them see there is more to me than just buying cars."





