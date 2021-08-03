QUEEN SUGAR Sets Premiere Date & Unveils Trailer for All-New Season

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced TODAY the acclaimed contemporary drama series "Queen Sugar," created and executive produced by filmmaker Ava DuVernay ("When They See Us," "Cherish the Day"), returns Tuesday, September 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

In anticipation for the series return, the season six trailer was unveiled, showing glimpses of the Bordelon family reclaiming their lives coming out of the pandemic. As Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) and Darla (Bianca Lawson) plan the arrival of their new baby, Nova (Rutina Wesley) continues to speak out against political corruption and Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) faces a life-altering decision. Throughout the season, we witness the joy amid the struggle and humanity's ability to persevere through whatever life may bring.

In continuing the creative vision DuVernay established in season one of hiring an entirely female directorial team, season six includes five filmmakers making their television directing debut. The "Queen Sugar" season six directorial line-up includes: Bertha Bay-Sa Pan, Carmen Marrón, Cierra Glaude, Keisha Rae Witherspoon, Marie Jamora, Shari L. Carpenter, Shaz Bennett and Stephanie Turner, with Lisa France upped to serve as producing director. This upcoming season marks 42 female filmmakers the series has hired since 2016, 39 of whom are first-time television directors.

"Queen Sugar" was recognized by the Television Academy Honors for its powerful portrayal of an African-American family in the Deep South that sheds light on complex issues and challenges facing our society. This year, Emmy Magazine featured the series as the cover of THE MARCH 19 issue, and the African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) honored the series with the 2021 Impact Award for tackling the Covid crisis in the Black community, proving how television can be both compelling while also serving the greater public good, along with awarding the series with both Best TV Drama (for the fourth consecutive year) and Best Writing. Additionally, the series has been awarded the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Drama Series and nominated as Television Show of the Year by the American Black Film Festival (ABFF). During its most-recent season, "Queen Sugar" ranked #1 in its Tuesday 8-9 p.m. time period across broadcast and cable with African-American W25-54, W18+, Households and total viewers.

"Queen Sugar" is produced for OWN by ARRAY Filmworks and Harpo Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. The season six executive producers are Ava DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, Paul Garnes and Anthony Sparks. The series is based on the book by Natalie Baszile.

The first four seasons of "Queen Sugar" are available to stream exclusively on Hulu.

