Prime Video Confirms Third Season of MAXTON HALL - THE WORLD BETWEEN US

Prime Video has officially confirmed the production of a third season of the hit series Maxton Hall - The World Between Us. Season 3 will continue the story of Ruby and James, based on Save Us — the third book in Mona Kasten’s bestselling trilogy, published by LYX. Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten will once again play the leading roles. As with the previous seasons, UFA Fiction is responsible for production.

Fans can already look forward to the second season, which will be available exclusively on Prime Video on November 7th. The recently launched teaser trailer promises great emotions and dramatic twists and turns, and offers hints about the developments surrounding Ruby and James. Watch the trailer below.

About Maxton Hall – The World Between Us Season 2:

Those who fly high can also fall low... After their passionate night together in Oxford and her greatest life goal within reach, everything seems to be going perfectly for Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten). But a stroke of fate in James' (Damian Hardung) family changes everything and James himself, of all people, brings her back from cloud nine to a harsh reality. Ruby is devastated. She has never had such strong feelings for anyone as she does for James - and never before has anyone hurt her so deeply. She wants her old life back, where no one at Maxton Hall knew her yet and she wasn't part of the elitist world of her classmates. But she can't forget James - especially since he's doing everything, he can to win her back.

In addition to Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten, Sonja Weißer as Lydia, Ben Felipe as Cyril, Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer, Runa Greiner as Ember, Justus Riesner as Alistair, Andrea Guo as Lin, Frederic Balonier as Kieran, and Eli Riccardi as Elaine return to the cast of the second season.

Martin Schreier (Traumfabrik) once again directs the second season of Maxton Hall – The World Between Us. Producers of the upcoming season include Markus Brunnemann and Ceylan Yildirim, who also acts as head writer of the series. In addition to Yildirim, Juliana Lima Dehne and Marlene Melchior are also involved as screenwriters on the series. Valentin Debler is once again the producer for UFA Fiction. The series is supported by the German Motion Picture Fund (GMPF).

