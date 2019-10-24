Post Malone, Ariana Grande, & Billie Eilish Lead Nominations for the 2019 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS - See Full List!
As the kick-off to this year's highly anticipated "2019 American Music Awards," chart-topping artist and AMA nominee Ella Mai today announced the "2019 American Music Awards" nominees in four categories LIVE on ABC's "Good Morning America," followed by additional nominees announced via the AMAs social media accounts. Rounding out the morning, Mai also announced nominees via Billboard Magazine's social media platforms. The "2019 American Music Awards" will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.
See the full list of nominations below!
Two-time AMA winner Post Malone is the most nominated artist this year with seven total nominations, including Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock. Three-time AMA winner Ariana Grande and first-time AMA nominee Billie Eilish each received six nods, including Favorite Music Video, Favorite Social Artist, Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock and Favorite Album - Pop/Rock. Lil Nas X and Taylor Swift are tied with five nominations each, followed by Billy Ray Cyrus, Khalid and Ella Mai with four each.
Nominees for the coveted Artist of the Year category are Drake, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Post Malone and Taylor Swift. Swift is the current record holder in this category with four wins. Swift could also go on to surpass Michael Jackson's record for most AMA wins of all time, 24, should she win in two of the five categories which she is nominated. Swift and Alabama are currently tied with 23 all-time AMA wins.
The American Music Awards, the world's largest fan-voted awards show, is where music enthusiasts watch their favorite artists and Pop culture icons come together to honor idols, newcomers and record-breakers in the contemporary music scene. From Pop and Rock to Country, Hip Hop and beyond, this year's show will celebrate some of the best moments in music with appearances by today's brightest stars and live performances from the biggest names in the industry.
American Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected on Billboard.com, including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, social activity, and touring. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of Sept. 28, 2018, through Sept. 26, 2019. THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS winners are voted entirely by fans.
Voting is now open for all AMA categories. Fans can access the official voting ballot for the AMAs directly by visiting goo.gle/AMAsVote or by going to Google.com and using the search terms "AMAs Vote" or "[Nominee Name] AMAs Vote." Fans can submit up to 30 votes per category, per day, per Google account while voting is open. Voting will close on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at 11:59:59 p.m. PST.
"2019 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS" TOP NOMINATED ARTISTS CHART FACTS:
Post Malone
Two-time American Music Award winner Post Malone comes into the 2019 AMAs with a field-leading seven nominations-and it's no wonder, as he's chalked up what could be considered his biggest year yet in music. 2019 started off with his third No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)" with Swae Lee, and he followed it up with four more top 10s. Further, his third album, "Hollywood's Bleeding," stormed in atop the Billboard 200 chart, giving the artist his second No. 1. Concurrent with the album's bow at No. 1, all 17 of the set's songs debuted on the Hot 100 chart.
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande, a current six-time American Music Award nominee, wasted no time in the past year. The Pop superstar's "thank u, next" album debuted at No. 1 less than six months after her last album, "Sweetener," started at No. 1-the shortest gap between new No. 1 albums by a female artist since 1975. Further, when "thank u, next"charged in at No. 1, it broke the record for the largest streaming week ever earned for a Pop album, according to Nielsen Music. The three-time AMA winner collected her first two No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with the title track to"thank u, next" and its follow-up hit, "7 Rings."
Billie Eilish
It was a big year on the charts for six-time "2019 American Music Award" nominee Billie Eilish. The 17-year-old singer-songwriter debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" and logged a smash No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 with the set's breakout hit "Bad Guy." "When We All Fall Asleep" has collected more than 2 billion on-demand audio streams for its songs in the U.S., including a half-billion alone for "Bad Guy." Also impressive, when "Bad Guy" hit No. 1 on the Alternative Songs airplay chart, it followed her previous No. 1, "Bury a Friend," which made Eilish only the third woman to score multiple No. 1s in the 30-plus year history of the chart.
Lil Nas X
Five-time American Music Award nominee Lil Nas X re-wrote the chart history books in 2019, as his ubiquitous single "Old Town Road" broke the long-standing record for the most weeks at No. 1 in the 60-plus-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Fueled by the runaway popularity of the song's remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, the song spent 19 weeks at No. 1 on the tally, surpassing the previous record-holders, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito," featuring Justin Bieber, and Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's "One Sweet Day," each with 16 weeks at No. 1. But Lil Nas X didn't stop there-he followed "Old Town" with another top 10 hit, "Panini," and a debut EP, 7, which opened at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Taylor Swift
23-time American Music Award winner Taylor Swift had another super-sized year on the charts, thanks to the 2019 five-time nominee's massive album "Lover" and its singles. The set blasted in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, securing the superstar her sixth No. 1 on the list. Further, when it launched at No. 1, it did so with the biggest week earned by an album since her own last release, "reputation," in 2017. The "Lover" era kicked off with its first single, "ME!" featuring Brendon Urie, notching Swift her 23rd top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. She then followed it up with two more top 10s so far, her 24th and 25th total, "You Need to Calm Down" and the album's title track.
Billy Ray Cyrus
Two-time American Music Award winner Billy Ray Cyrus returned to the top of the Billboard charts in a major way in 2019, thanks to an unlikely collaboration: his teaming with Lil Nas X on a remix of the enormous hit "Old Town Road." The tune spent a record 19 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart and brought 2019 four-time AMA nominee Cyrus back to the chart's top 10 for the first time since 1992 when his debut hit, "Achy Breaky Heart," reached No. 4.
Ella Mai
Four-time American Music Award nominee Ella Mai broke through in mid-2018 with her chart-dominating hit "Boo'd Up," which spent 13 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot R&B Songs chart. The singer-songwriter followed it up with a string of further hits on the list, including "Trip" (No. 1 for 14 weeks) and "Shot Clock" (No. 3). Plus, her self-titled full-length album arrived and spent 11 weeks at No. 1 on the Top R&B Albums chart, while also hitting No. 5 on the Billboard 200.
Khalid
Khalid made waves on the charts in 2019 as the American Music Award-winner landed his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with "Free Spirit," and his highest-charting single as a lead artist on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Talk" (peaking at No. 3). With "Free Spirit," the singer-songwriter also logged the first R&B album to top the Billboard 200 in nearly a year, and scored one of the largest streaming weeks ever for an R&B album, according to Nielsen Music. "Talk" also spent 18 weeks at No. 1 on the Hot R&B Songs chart-one of over a dozen top 20-charting hits in 2019 for the current four-time AMA nominee.
The complete list of nominations for the "2019 American Music Awards" is below.
The "2019 American Music Awards" are sponsored by T-Mobile.
The "2019 American Music Awards" is produced by dick clark productions. Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco are Executive Producers. Larry Klein is Producer.
"2019 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS" NOMINEES
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper "Shallow"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
Marshmello & Bastille "Happier"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello "Señorita"
Post Malone & Swae Lee "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
TOUR OF THE YEAR
BTS
Ariana Grande
Elton John
P!nk
Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Billie Eilish "bad guy"
Ariana Grande "7 rings"
Halsey "Without Me"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
Taylor Swift "You Need to Calm Down"
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK
Drake
Khalid
Post Malone
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP - POP/ROCK
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
FAVORITE ALBUM - POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"
Ariana Grande "thank u, next"
Taylor Swift "Lover"
FAVORITE SONG - POP/ROCK
Halsey "Without Me"
Jonas Brothers "Sucker"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
Panic! At The Disco "High Hopes"
Post Malone & Swae Lee "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
FAVORITE DUO or GROUP - COUNTRY
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
FAVORITE ALBUM - COUNTRY
Kane Brown "Experiment"
Dan + Shay "Dan + Shay"
Carrie Underwood "Cry Pretty"
FAVORITE SONG - COUNTRY
Luke Combs "Beautiful Crazy"
Dan + Shay "Speechless"
Blake Shelton "God's Country"
FAVORITE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
FAVORITE ALBUM - RAP/HIP-HOP
Meek Mill "Championships"
Post Malone "Hollywood's Bleeding"
Travis Scott "Astroworld"
FAVORITE SONG - RAP/HIP-HOP
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
Post Malone "Wow."
Travis Scott "SICKO MODE"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Ella Mai
FAVORITE ALBUM - SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown "Indigo"
Khalid "Free Spirit"
Ella Mai "Ella Mai"
FAVORITE SONG - SOUL/R&B
Khalid "Talk"
Lizzo "Juice"
Ella Mai "Trip"
FAVORITE ARTIST - ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
FAVORITE ARTIST - ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Maroon 5
P!nk
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE ARTIST - LATIN
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
FAVORITE ARTIST - CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
MercyMe
FAVORITE ARTIST - ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Avicii
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
"A Star is Born" by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
"Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"