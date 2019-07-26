Pop TV to Host LOVE ISLAND Marathon

The heatwave will hit the airwaves when Pop TV, now fully owned by CBS Corporation, gives viewers the perfect excuse to stay inside this weekend when it airs a marathon of CBS' reality romance LOVE ISLAND on Saturday, July 27 from 9:00 AM ET/PT until midnight. The 14-hour binge will include every episode of the series, from the premiere through the previous night's broadcast. New one-hour episodes continue every weeknight through Wednesday, August 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS.

LOVE ISLAND on CBS is the sizzling summer series based on the international smash hit and cultural phenomenon. The matchmaking begins as a group of single "Islanders" come together in a stunning villa on a beautiful tropical island, ready to embark on a summer of dating, romance, and ultimately, relationships. Every few days the Islanders pair up and those who are not coupled are at risk of being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn't always run smoothly. Challenges abound with intriguing new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize. LOVE ISLAND is hosted by actress/comedian Arielle Vandenberg.

LOVE ISLAND has been a popular summer show among all key female demos, with its strongest skew among women 18-34. The show has also been a social media star, with several episodes trending among the top 10 topics during the night's broadcasts.

Pop's summer schedule also includes BIG BROTHER AFTER DARK, a companion series to the hit CBS reality competition BIG BROTHER, and the hot new critically acclaimed comedy FLORIDA GIRLS.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CBS





