Pop TV Will Marathon All Episodes of SCHITT'S CREEK In Honor of Final Season

Ring in the new year with the Rose family by catching up on your favorite comedy series.

Ahead of its sixth and final season, POP TV is reliving the entire critically acclaimed hit comedy series, SCHITT'S CREEK. All 66 episodes of the Emmy® nominated series will air back-to-back beginning Tuesday, December 31 at 12 pm ET/PT until Wednesday, January 1 at 9:30 pm ET/PT.

In the sitcom Schitt's Creek, a wealthy couple -- video store magnate Johnny and his soap opera star wife Moira -- suddenly find themselves completely broke. With only one remaining asset, a small town called Schitt's Creek, which the Roses bought years earlier as a joke, this once-wealthy couple must give up life as they know it. With their two spoiled children in tow and their pampered lives behind them, the Rose family is forced to face their newfound poverty head-on and come together as a family to survive.

The final season of SCHITT'S CREEK premieres Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Pop TV.





