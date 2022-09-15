Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Zac Efron & More Attend THE GREATEST BEER RUN EVER Premiere

The film will be released on Apple TV+ on September 30.

Sep. 15, 2022  

Zac Efron attended the Toronto International Film Festival World Premiere of The Greatest Beer Run Ever.

Based on an incredible true story, "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" is a heartfelt coming-of-age tale about friendship, loyalty and sacrifice.

To show support for his neighborhood friends serving in Vietnam, Chickie Donohue (Zac Efron) decides to do something totally outrageous: travel to the frontline by himself to bring the soldiers a little piece of home - their favorite can of American beer.

However, what started as a well-meaning journey quickly turns into the adventure of a lifetime as Chickie confronts the reality of this controversial war and his reunions with his childhood buddies thrust him into the complexities and responsibilities of adulthood.

The cast also includes Russell Crowe, Jack Picking, Will Ropp, Kyle Allen, Archie Renaux, Ruby Serkis, Kevin Tran, and Carlos Arroyo.
Photos: Zac Efron & More Attend THE GREATEST BEER RUN EVER Premiere
Zac Efron

Photos: Zac Efron & More Attend THE GREATEST BEER RUN EVER Premiere
Zac Efron

Photos: Zac Efron & More Attend THE GREATEST BEER RUN EVER Premiere
Zac Efron

Photos: Zac Efron & More Attend THE GREATEST BEER RUN EVER Premiere
Zac Efron

Photos: Zac Efron & More Attend THE GREATEST BEER RUN EVER Premiere
Joe Adler

Photos: Zac Efron & More Attend THE GREATEST BEER RUN EVER Premiere
Jake Picking

Photos: Zac Efron & More Attend THE GREATEST BEER RUN EVER Premiere
Bobby Pappas

Photos: Zac Efron & More Attend THE GREATEST BEER RUN EVER Premiere
Bobby Pappas

Photos: Zac Efron & More Attend THE GREATEST BEER RUN EVER Premiere
Archie Renaux

