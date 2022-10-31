Photos: Vice President Kamala Harris, Sheryl Lee Ralph & More Join Human Rights Campaign Annual Dinner

Saturday night, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) civil rights organization, hosted its annual dinner, just 10 days before the midterm elections.

The star-studded event featured remarks from Vice President Kamala Harris and Incoming HRC President Kelley Robinson. HRC honored Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph with the National Ally for Equality Award, which recognizes the outstanding efforts of those who use their voice to publicly stand up for the LGBTQ+ community, and the Prime Video series "A League of Their Own" with the National Visibility award, which recognizes LGBTQ+ leaders and entities that represent living open and honest lives at home, at work, and in the greater community.

Stars Abbi Jacobson and Chanté Adams accepted the award on behalf of the show.

In her first public remarks as Incoming President, Robinson highlighted the threats facing the LGBTQ+ community, discussed her vision for the future of HRC under her leadership, and called out opponents of equality like Arizona U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker as folks start heading to the ballot box.

"This idea of salvation, of survival, has never been more true than in this moment," said Incoming HRC President Robinson in her remarks about the upcoming election and what's at stake. "Good people, this is about survival for LGBTQ+ kids and families. This is about survival for the folks across the nation who are being denied access to basic health care. This is about survival for those whose lives are being threatened by hate and extremism. This is about survival for our trans community - especially Black trans women who go to work, who go out for drinks with friends, who walk their dogs, who go to church every day wondering if this is the day they don't get to go home again. This moment is about the very survival of our people. We've got to be very clear that white supremacy is hurting all of us. Our opposition is not just coming for the progress of the last 40 years, they're coming for the progress of the last 400 years.

"We are facing an opposition that does not think we should be allowed to exist. And they are willing to do anything - and say anything - to achieve their ends. Blake Masters in Arizona called Justice Jackson a 'pedophile apologist.' Ron Johnson is saying school shootings are caused by wokeness. Herschel Walker is saying kids are identifying as cats. There is no end to their hate and no bottom to their- as Joe Biden would call it- their malarkey."

In addition to Robinson's remarks, Vice President Harris, and honored guests spoke passionately about the importance of representation and the need to defend LGBTQ+ rights around the world. The event included performances from Robin S., Shea Diamond, and DJ Nico Craig and appearances from celebrities and LGBTQ+ advocates from across the country.