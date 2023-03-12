Photos: Stephanie Hsu, Ariana DeBose & More Walk the Oscars Red Carpet
The 2023 Oscars are hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Tonight, the 95th Oscars are being held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, airing on ABC hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Notable nominees include Stephanie Hsu, Brian Tyree Henry, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Yeoh, Hong Chau, Angela Bassett, Stephen Spielberg, Diane Warren, and Lady Gaga.
Check out photos of Ariana DeBose, Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Jessica Chastain, Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Angela Bassett, Janelle Monáe, Samuel L. Jackson, and more below.
Check out who won at the 2023 Oscars here. Watch Stephanie Hsu and David Byrne perform here. The complete ceremony will be available to stream tomorrow on Hulu.
Halle Bailey
Brooks Nader
Tems
Monica Barbaro
Greg Tarzan Davis
Rihanna
Shoreh Aghdashloo
Bloodpop and Lady Gaga
Shirley Kurata
Aitana Rinab Perez
Ke Huy Quan
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Julia Louis-Dreyfuss
Ana de Armas
Andi Macdowell
Lenny Kravitz
Florence Pugh
Cara Delevigne
Malala Yousafzai
Winnie Harlow
Lesley Paterson
Harry Shum Jr.
Key Hu Quan
Riz Ahmed
Sarah Polley
Ruth E. Carter
Questlove
Dianne Warren
Photos Courtesy of ABC