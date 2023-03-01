Photos: Stars Attend THE MANDALORIAN Season Three Launch

Disney+ released photos from tonight's special launch event in Hollywood for Season 3 of "The Mandalorian."

Stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Amy Sedaris, Giancarlo Esposito, Omid Abtahi, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Katy O'Brian and Tait Fletcher were joined by showrunner/executive producer Jon Favreau, executive producers Dave Filoni, Colin Wilson and Rick Famuyiwa, who also directs, director Peter Ramsey and composer Ludwig Göransson for a walk down the red carpet at the gala event.

The first episode of the third season of the Emmy®-award winning original series from Lucasfilm premieres tomorrow, March 1, exclusively on Disney+.

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

The series stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito. The directors of the eight-episode Season 3 include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard. Jon Favreau is the showrunner/head writer and serves as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Rick Famuyiwa. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers.

Photos by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney