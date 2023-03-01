Photos: Stars Attend THE MANDALORIAN Season Three Launch
Disney+ released photos from tonight's special launch event in Hollywood for Season 3 of "The Mandalorian."
Stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Amy Sedaris, Giancarlo Esposito, Omid Abtahi, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Katy O'Brian and Tait Fletcher were joined by showrunner/executive producer Jon Favreau, executive producers Dave Filoni, Colin Wilson and Rick Famuyiwa, who also directs, director Peter Ramsey and composer Ludwig Göransson for a walk down the red carpet at the gala event.
The first episode of the third season of the Emmy®-award winning original series from Lucasfilm premieres tomorrow, March 1, exclusively on Disney+.
The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.
The series stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito. The directors of the eight-episode Season 3 include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard. Jon Favreau is the showrunner/head writer and serves as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Rick Famuyiwa. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers.
Pedro Pascal and Katee Sackhoff
Danielle Jalade
Misty Rosas
Ludwig Göransson
Katy M. O'Brian
Composer Joseph Shirley
Megan Cruz
Jasmine Paige Moore
Carolina Ravassa
Marissa Rachel
Carly King
Brittany Broski
Jamaal Avery Jr.
Israel Johnson
Andre Swilley
Production Designer Andrew L. Jones
Tim Johnson Jr.
Sarah Finn
Andre Meadows
Veronica Jo Merrell-Burriss and Vanessa Merrell
Jermaine Harris
Tropical Joe
Juju Green
Merrick Hanna
Jenny Lorenzo
Photos by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney