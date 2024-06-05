Photos: See New Photos for EMILY IN PARIS Season 4

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has revealed first-look images from the upcoming fourth season of Emily in Paris. Just like Emily Cooper, the fashion is evolving and will be bolder than ever in Season 4.

Costume Designer Marylin Fitoussi tells Tudum.com “Emily is really coming into her own, asserting herself, becoming much stronger with a style that is reinterpreting Parisian fashion codes. And our motto was obviously to have fun, but to take maximum risks.”

Part 1 of the new season will premiere on August 15, 2024, followed by Part 2 on September 12, 2024.

In Season 4, after the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.

Award-winning creator and showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the fourth season of the Emmy-nominated series.

The cast includes Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount.

See the new photos below!

Photo Credit: Stephanie Branchu/Netflix

Comments