Photos: See Joe Locke in First-Look Images From HEARTSTOPPER Season 3

Netflix has dropped new first-look images of Season 3 of Heartstopper. The highly anticipated third season will arrive on Netflix on October 3, 2024.

In Season 3, Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realize that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn't go to plan.

The series stars Joe Locke, Kit Connor, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Jenny Walser, Rhea Norwood, and Leila Khan. New cast members for the upcoming season include Hayley Atwell as Nick’s Aunt Diane and Eddie Marsan as Geoff, Charlie’s wise and straight-talking therapist. Jonathan Bailey will be making a cameo appearance as Jack Maddox, an Instagram-famous classicist and celebrity crush of Charlie.

The writer and creator of Heartstopper is Alice Oseman and is based on her book series of the same name. Andy Newbery serves as director. Season 3 will consist of 8 episodes.

Take a look at the images below!

Photo Credit: Samuel Dore/Netflix.

