Photos: See Glenn Close as Harper's Bazaar Editor Carmel Snow in Apple's THE NEW LOOK

“The New Look” will premiere with the first three episodes of the 10-episode series on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 on Apple TV+

By: Dec. 14, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes
WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD Photo 2 WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters Photo 3 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Makes Box Office Top 10 Photo 4 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Makes Box Office Top 10

Apple TV+ today unveiled that three-time Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Glenn Close will play Carmel Snow, the legendary editor-in-chief of the iconic fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar, in its historical drama series “The New Look,” from Todd A. Kessler, and shared a first-look at the character.

The role marks the first reunion for Close and creator Kessler since their award-winning collaboration on the acclaimed series “Damages.” 

Close joins a star-studded ensemble cast that is led by Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior, alongside Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel; Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior; John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong; Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi; and, Claes Bang as Spatz.

“The New Look” will premiere with the first three episodes of the 10-episode series on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 on Apple TV+, followed by one episode every Wednesday through April 3.

Inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris, “The New Look” centers on fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and their contemporaries as they navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion. 

Set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris, “The New Look” focuses on the pivotal moment in the 20th century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior. As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy.

The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more; and, provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs and clothing created by Christian Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior.

“The New Look” is produced by Apple Studios and DB-AK Productions, and is written, executive produced and directed by Kessler. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Baker also serve as executive producers. 

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.

After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 415 wins and 1,717 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Check out the photos here:

Photos: See Glenn Close as Harper's Bazaar Editor Carmel Snow in Apple's THE NEW LOOK
Glenn Close

Photos: See Glenn Close as Harper's Bazaar Editor Carmel Snow in Apple's THE NEW LOOK
Glenn Close



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets December 15 Episode Lineup Photo
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets December 15 Episode Lineup

Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max. 

2
Video: Watch Eddie Murphy Shares BEVERLY HILLS COP: AXEL F Teaser Photo
Video: Watch Eddie Murphy Shares BEVERLY HILLS COP: AXEL F Teaser

Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy. Watch the new video teaser!

3
Peacock Orders Kevin Harts FIGHT NIGHT: THE MILLION DOLLAR HEIST Photo
Peacock Orders Kevin Hart's FIGHT NIGHT: THE MILLION DOLLAR HEIST

Peacock orders limited drama series FIGHT NIGHT: THE MILLION DOLLAR HEIST, starring Kevin Hart, who executive produces alongside Will Packer. Set in Atlanta, the series follows the heavyweight fight and criminal underground heist that introduced the world to the city dubbed “the Black Mecca,” and the cop and the hustler at the center of it all.

4
MANHUNT Series Following John Wilkes Book to Premiere on Apple TV+ Photo
MANHUNT Series Following John Wilkes Book to Premiere on Apple TV+

Based on The New York Times bestselling and Edgar Award-winning non-fiction book from author James L. Swanson, “Manhunt” is a conspiracy thriller about one of the best known but least understood crimes in history, the astonishing story of the hunt for John Wilkes Booth in the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Check out the photos!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Peacock Orders Kevin Hart's FIGHT NIGHT: THE MILLION DOLLAR HEISTPeacock Orders Kevin Hart's FIGHT NIGHT: THE MILLION DOLLAR HEIST
Video: THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Sits Down With Whoopi Goldberg on THE VIEWVideo: THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Sits Down With Whoopi Goldberg on THE VIEW
Reneé Rapp Co-Wrote New MEAN GIRLS Songs For the Movie MusicalReneé Rapp Co-Wrote New MEAN GIRLS Songs For the Movie Musical
Cynthia Erivo, Alex Newell & More Join MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR Season TwoCynthia Erivo, Alex Newell & More Join MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR Season Two

Videos

Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
SPAMALOT
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!