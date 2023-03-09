Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Rita Moreno, Angela Bassett & More Attend TIME's Second Annual Women of the Year Gala

The gala recognized 12 extraordinary leaders working toward a more equal world, which debuted on March 2. 

Mar. 09, 2023  

TIME held its star-studded second annual TIME Women of the Year Gala yesterday, International Women's Day, to celebrate the honorees of this year's TIME Women of the Year list, recognizing 12 extraordinary leaders working toward a more equal world, which debuted on March 2.

Honorees in attendance included Angela Bassett, Cate Blanchett, Quinta Brunson, Megan Rapinoe, Ramla Ali, Masih Alinejad, Olena Shevchenko, Ayisha Saddiqa,Verónica Cruz Sánchez and Phoebe Bridgers, who was also the night's special guest musical performance.

TIME selected this year's leaders based on their significant impact in their respective communities and fields, ranging from activism and government to sports and the arts, with many having faced immense challenges that inspired them to push for change.

The Gala took place at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills and TIME CEO Jessica Sibley welcomed guests and honorees and following the passionate honoree speeches, honoree and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers took the stage to perform two of her hit songs Kyoto and Emily I'm Sorry.

In addition to the honorees, the star-studded 2nd annual Gala attendees included Rita Moreno, Anita Hill, Tiffany Haddish, Yvonne Orji, Courtney B. Vance, Li Jun Li, Olivia Culpo, Brooke Shields, Kat Graham, Rickey Thompson, Rupi Kaur, Crime Junkie host Ashley Flowers, Nicole Avant, Higher Ground Head of Film and TV Tonia Davis, and Essence CEO Carolina Wanga.

The event was presented by P&G and supporting partner FIJI Water.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME

Mayra Verónica
Mayra Verónica

Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers

Jennifer Stucko
Jennifer Stucko

Kimberly Doebereiner
Kimberly Doebereiner

Allison Tummon Kamphuis
Allison Tummon Kamphuis

Nicole Avant
Nicole Avant

Jessica Sibley, CEO at TIME
Jessica Sibley, CEO at TIME

Holly Robinson Peete
Holly Robinson Peete

Lo Bosworth
Lo Bosworth

Oriaku Njoku
Oriaku Njoku

Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson

Christine Ko
Christine Ko

Sadé Muhammad, CMO at TIME
Sadé Muhammad, CMO at TIME

Halston Sage
Halston Sage

Ramla Ali
Ramla Ali

Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo

Rita Moreno
Rita Moreno

Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett

Kat Graham
Kat Graham

Kat Graham
Kat Graham

Megan Rapinoe
Megan Rapinoe

Jessica Sibley, CEO at TIME
Jessica Sibley, CEO at TIME

Yvonne Orji
Yvonne Orji

Milck
Milck

Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson

Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett

Ramla Ali
Ramla Ali

Nicole Avant
Nicole Avant

Ayisha Siddiqa
Ayisha Siddiqa

Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish

Ramla Ali
Ramla Ali

Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields

Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo

Amanda Nguyen, CEO at Rise
Amanda Nguyen, CEO at Rise

Grace Caroline Currey
Grace Caroline Currey

Halston Sage
Halston Sage

Lo Bosworth
Lo Bosworth

Lo Bosworth
Lo Bosworth

Rita Moreno
Rita Moreno

Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett

Leah Thomas
Leah Thomas

Rickey Thompson
Rickey Thompson

Li Jun Li
Li Jun Li

Ashley Flowers
Ashley Flowers

Caroline A. Wanga, CEO of ESSENCE
Caroline A. Wanga, CEO of ESSENCE



