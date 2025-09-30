Photos: Renée Elise Goldsberry, Anthony Ramos, & More at A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Monday, Kathryn Bigelow's A House of Dynamite held its New York Film Festival Premiere at Alice Tully Hall. In attendance were several cast members from the film, including Hamilton alums Renée Elise Goldsberry and Anthony Ramos. Take a look at photos below!

Attendees also included Academy Award-winning Director Kathryn Bigelow, Writer Noah Oppenheim and Producer Greg Shapiro, with cast members Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Jared Harris, Tony Award winner Tracy Letts, Moses Ingram, Jonah Hauer-King, Greta Lee, Jason Clarke, Malachi Beasley, Willa Fitzgerald and Angel Reese.

Following the screening, the evening continued with an engaging Q&A featuring many of the cast and filmmakers, including Kirk Baxter (Editor), Volker Bertelmann (Music By), Paul N. J. Ottosson (Sound Design By). Also in attendance were Executive Producers Brian Bell and Sarah Bremner, Barry Ackroyd (Director of Photography), Jeremy Hindle (Production Designer, Co-Producer), Sarah Edwards (Costume Designer), Sumaiya Kaveh (Co-Producer), Luca Borghese (Co-Producer), and Susanne Scheel (Casting By).

A House of Dynamite follows a group of government officials who attempt to stop a nuclear missile from hitting U.S. soil. The movie will debut in select theaters October 3 in the UK, select theaters globally on October 10, and on Netflix October 24.

Photo Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Netflix