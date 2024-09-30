Photos: Production Begins on PEAKY BLINDERS Film With Cillian Murphy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Production has commenced on the highly anticipated feature film, an epic continuation of the multi-award-winning gangster saga, set in the lawless streets of Birmingham in the 1900s.

Cillian Murphy reprises his role as the iconic ‘Tommy Shelby’ in the film written by the show’s creator, Steven Knight, who produces alongside Patrick Holland, Cillian Murphy and Guy Heeley. The film will be made in association with BBC Film.

Writer and Producer Steven Knight said: “I’m thrilled to see the cameras rolling on this new chapter of the Peaky Blinders story, set during World War II. The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders.”

Director Tom Harper said: "There’s a great feeling of anticipation and excitement amongst our outstanding cast and crew. We’re grateful to the fans for getting us to this point and believe this next chapter is going to deliver something extraordinary."

Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, and Barry Keoghan are confirmed to star alongside Cillian Murphy, with further cast yet to be announced. The plot and further casting remain tightly under wraps. Take a look at the first-look photos below!

Photographer credit: Robert Viglasky

