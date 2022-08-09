Photos: Patina Miller, Krystal Joy Brown & More Attend RAISING KANAN Season Two Premiere

The stars were raising the roof at the intimate reception in celebration of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" season two held at the Bowery Hotel Terrace in New York on Monday, August 8.

In attendance were "Raising Kanan" cast members Patina Miller, MeKai Curtis, Omar Epps, Antonio Ortiz, London Brown, Joey Bada$$, Shanley Caswell, Hailey Kilgore, LaToya Luckett, Chyna Layne, Krystal Joy Brown and Paulina Singer, as well as Executive Producer and Showrunner Sascha Penn and Executive Producer Mark Canton.

Alison Hoffman (President, Domestic at STARZ) and Kathryn Busby (President, Original Programming at STARZ) also joined the cast to celebrate the return of the critically acclaimed series.

The evening began with a bustling photocall, followed by a flashback to the '90s with vinyl records, specialty themed cocktails, music and mingling.

"Power Book III: Raising Kanan" premieres Sunday, August 14 on STARZ.