Photos: Netflix Debuts First Look for A MAN ON THE INSIDE Starring Ted Danson

Netflix has debuted a first look at A Man on the Inside (formerly known as A Classic Spy), a new comedy series from creator Mike Schur. A Man on the Inside premieres this November on Netflix.

In the series, Charles (Ted Danson), a retired man, gets a new lease on life when he answers an ad from a PI and becomes a mole in a secret investigation. From creator Mike Schur, A Man on the Inside is based on the documentary The Mole Agent, a 2021 Oscar® nominee for Best Documentary Feature.

The cast also includes Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Stephanie Beatriz, Lilah Richcreek Estrada, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sally Struthers, Margaret Avery, John Getz, Susan Ruttan, Lori Tan Chinn, Clyde Kusatsu, Marc Evan Jackson, Jama Williamson, Wyatt Yang, Deuce Basco, Lincoln Lambert, and Kerry O’Malley.

Executive Producers are Mike Schur (Fremulon), Morgan Sackett, David Miner (3 Arts Entertainment), Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibañez (Micromundo Producciones), Julie Goldman and Christopher Clements (Motto Pictures). Take a look at the first-look photos below.

