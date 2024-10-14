Photos: Lindsay Lohan, Kristin Chenoweth, & More Star in Netflix's OUR LITTLE SECRET

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Lindsay Lohan, Kristin Chenoweth, & More Star in Netflix's OUR LITTLE SECRET

The holiday rom-com will be released on November 27.

By: Oct. 14, 2024
Netflix has shared first-look photos for Our Little Secret, the upcoming holiday film starring Lindsay Lohan and Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth.

The movie follows Lohan's Avery, who goes home with her boyfriend to meet his family for the holidays. However, upon her arrival, she learns that her boyfriend's sister is dating her ex-boyfriend, and is now forced to spend Christmas with him.

Chenoweth plays Erica, the matriarch of the family. Other cast members include Ian Harding, Jon Rudnitsky, Henry Czerny, Judy Reyes, Chris Parnell, Katie Baker, and Tim Meadows, making a Mean Girls reunion with Lohan. 

Written by Hailey DeDominicis and directed by Stephen Herek (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Dog Gone), Our Little Secret will be released on Netflix November 27. Take a look at the newly released photos below! Photo credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Bob Mahoney/Netflix

Dan Bucatinsky, Jake Brennan, and Kristin Chenoweth
Dan Bucatinsky, Jake Brennan, and Kristin Chenoweth

Tim Meadows and Judy Reyes
Tim Meadows and Judy Reyes

Ian Harding
Ian Harding

Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan

Jon Rudnitsky, Lindsay Lohan, Katie Baker, and Ian Harding
Jon Rudnitsky, Lindsay Lohan, Katie Baker, and Ian Harding



