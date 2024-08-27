Photos: Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth in First Look at LONELY PLANET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Netflix has released first-look photos for Lonely Planet, the upcoming romance film starring Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth. The movie releases on Netflix October 11, 2024.

Lonely Planet follows a reclusive novelist who arrives at a prestigious writer's retreat in Morocco, hoping the remote setting will unlock her writer's block. While there, she meets a young man -- what starts as an acquaintanceship evolves into an intoxicating, life-altering love affair.

Written and directed by Susannah Grant (who was nominated for an Academy Award for her Erin Brockovich screenplay), the cast also includes Diana Silvers, Younès Boucif, Adriano Giannini, and Rachida Brakni. Take a look at the new photos below!

Comments