Photos: Kerry Washington, Bradley Cooper, & More Attend THE SIX TRIPLE EIGHT NYC Screening

The new movie will hit Netflix on December 20.
On December 16th, the cast and crew of Netflix's hit film The Six Triple Eight attended a New York Tastemaker event at the Crosby Hotel. The event featured Kerry Washington, Tyler Perry, Bradley Cooper, Jerry Seinfeld, Gayle King, Katie Couric and more in attendance. Take a look at photos from the screening below!
The Six Triple Eight is inspired by the first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas in WWII. Despite facing racism and sexism - and grueling working conditions - they were committed to serving their country with honor and distinction. Given an extraordinary mission and united in their determination, these unsung heroes delivered hope and shattered barriers. Written and directed by Tyler Perry, the film stars Kerry Washington as Major Charity Adams, the commanding officer of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. The new movie will hit the streamer on December 20.
Produced by Tyler Perry, Nicole Avant, Angi Bones, Tony L. Strickland, Keri Selig and Carlota Espinosa, the film also features an ensemble cast including Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga, Moriah Brown, Jeanté Godlock, Susan Sarandon, with Dean Norris, and Sam Waterston, and Oprah Winfrey. Based on the article by Kevin M. Hymel, The Six Triple Eight features an original song “The Journey” written by Diane Warren and performed by H.E.R., with choreography by Debbie Allen.
Photo Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Netflix
Emily Threlkeld, Nicole Avant and Harold Ford Jr.
Kerry Washington and Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper, Ted Sarandos, Nicole Avant, Ebony Obsidian, Kerry Washington and Tyler Perry
Bradley Cooper and Tyler Perry
Ebony Obsidian, Kerry Washington, Nicole Avant, Tyler Perry and Katie Couric
Kerry Washington and Tory Burch
Nicole Avant (L) and Patricia Clarkson (R)
Jerry Seinfeld and Ebony Obsidian
Kerry Washington and Bradley Cooper
Juliana Aidén Martinez
Curtis D. Young and Nicole Avant
Natasha Bedingfield and Katie Couric
Ebony Obsidian, Kerry Washington, Nicole Avant, Tyler Perry and Katie Couric
Bradley Cooper, Ted Sarandos, Nicole Avant, Ebony Obsidian, Kerry Washington and Tyler Perry
Bradley Cooper, Nicole Avant, Ebony Obsidian, Kerry Washington and Tyler Perry
Ted Sarandos, Tyler Perry and Reed Hastings
Ebony Obsidian, Kerry Washington, Nicole Avant, Tyler Perry and Katie Couric
Jessica Seinfeld and Jerry Seinfeld
Bradley Cooper and Ebony Obsidian
Ebony Obsidian and Sebastian Rothwyn
Tyler Perry and Adrianna Mairs
Harold Ford Jr., Emily Threlkeld, Ted Sarandos, Nicole Avant, Jessica Seinfeld, Jerry Seinfeld and Reed Hastings
Emily Threlkeld and Harold Ford Jr.
Videos