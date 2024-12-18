Photos: Kerry Washington, Bradley Cooper, & More Attend THE SIX TRIPLE EIGHT NYC Screening

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On December 16th, the cast and crew of Netflix's hit film The Six Triple Eight attended a New York Tastemaker event at the Crosby Hotel. The event featured Kerry Washington, Tyler Perry, Bradley Cooper, Jerry Seinfeld, Gayle King, Katie Couric and more in attendance. Take a look at photos from the screening below!

The Six Triple Eight is inspired by the first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas in WWII. Despite facing racism and sexism - and grueling working conditions - they were committed to serving their country with honor and distinction. Given an extraordinary mission and united in their determination, these unsung heroes delivered hope and shattered barriers. Written and directed by Tyler Perry, the film stars Kerry Washington as Major Charity Adams, the commanding officer of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. The new movie will hit the streamer on December 20.

Produced by Tyler Perry, Nicole Avant, Angi Bones, Tony L. Strickland, Keri Selig and Carlota Espinosa, the film also features an ensemble cast including Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga, Moriah Brown, Jeanté Godlock, Susan Sarandon, with Dean Norris, and Sam Waterston, and Oprah Winfrey. Based on the article by Kevin M. Hymel, The Six Triple Eight features an original song “The Journey” written by Diane Warren and performed by H.E.R., with choreography by Debbie Allen.

Photo Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Netflix

