Photos: Jude Law, Yara Shahidi & More Attend PETER PAN & WENDY London Premiere

The film will debut April 28, 2023, exclusively on Disney+.

Apr. 20, 2023  

The cast of Disney's epic movie event, "Peter Pan & Wendy," were in London at the Curzon Mayfair earlier this evening for the film's London premiere.

Cast members including Jude Law, Yara Shahidi, Ever Anderson, Alexander Molony, Jacobi Jupe, and Joshua Pickering, joined co-writer/director David Lowery, co-writer/executive producer Toby Halbrooks, and producer Jim Whitaker to toast the premiere of the live-action reimagining of the J.M. Barrie novel and the 1953 animated classic, which will debut April 28, 2023, exclusively on Disney+.

Directed by David Lowery ("The Green Knight," "Pete's Dragon"), the film introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up.

Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.

The film stars Jude Law ("Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore"), Alexander Molony ("The Reluctant Landlord"), Ever Anderson ("Resident Evil: The Final Chapter"), Yara Shahidi ("Grown-ish"), Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering ("A Discovery of Witches"), Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker ("House of Cards"), Alan Tudyk ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"), and Jim Gaffigan ("The Jim Gaffigan Show").

"Peter Pan and Wendy" is directed by David Lowery from a screenplay by David Lowery & Toby Halbrooks ("The Green Knight") based on the novel by J. M. Barrie and the animated film "Peter Pan."

The producer is Jim Whitaker ("Pete's Dragon"), with Adam Borba ("A Wrinkle in Time"), Thomas M. Hammel ("Thor: Ragnarok"), and Toby Halbrooks serving as executive producers.

Check out photos from the premiere here:

Kelsey Yates, Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez, Florence Bensberg, Ever Anderson, Alexander Molony, Noah Matofsky, Skyler Yates and Jacobi Jupe

Ever Anderson

Yara Shahidi

Ever Anderson

Jude Law

Ever Anderson, Alexander Molony, Jude Law, David Lowery and Yara Shahidi

Joshua Pickering, Kelsey Yates, Florence Bensberg, Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez, Ever Anderson, Alexander Molony, Jude Law, David Lowery, Yara Shahidi, Noah Matofsky, Skyler Yates, Jacobi Jupe, Felix De Sousa and Caelan Edie

Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson

Ever Anderson

Jude Law attend the World Premiere of

David Lowery attend the World Premiere of

Jude Law

Yara Shahidi

Alexander Molony

Anna Whitehouse

Photos courtesy of Disney+



Photos: Jude Law, Yara Shahidi & More Attend PETER PAN & WENDY London PremierePhotos: Jude Law, Yara Shahidi & More Attend PETER PAN & WENDY London Premiere
