Photos: Jin Ha & More at Press Event for Season Two of Apple TV Series PACHINKO

Ahead of the Season 2 debut of Apple TV's series Pachinko, the cast and crew attended a photo call in New York on Tuesday, August 13.

Those in attendance included showrunner and executive producer Soo Hugh, executive producers Theresa Kang, Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer, and cast Minha Kim, Lee Minho, and Jin Ha.

Based on The New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, “Pachinko” is a sweeping and deeply moving story of love and survival across four generations, told through the eyes of a remarkable matriarch, Sunja. In season two, the parallel stories pick up in Osaka in 1945, where Sunja is forced to make dangerous decisions for her family’s survival during World War II, and in Tokyo in 1989, which finds Solomon exploring new, humble beginnings.

The second season launches on Friday, August 23 with the first episode, followed by one episode weekly every Friday through October 11.

The first season received 11 international awards including a Peabody Award, an American Film Institute Award, a Critics Choice Award and a Gotham Independent Film Award. Season two stars Lee Minho, Yuh-Jung Youn, Minha Kim, Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Eunchae Jung, Soji Arai, Junwoo Han and Sungkyu Kim.

Take a look at the photos from the event below! Photo credit: Marion Curtis / Starpix for Apple TV+

Lindsey Springer (Exec Producer Media Res)

Lindsey Springer (Exec Producer Media Res) and Michael Ellenberg (Exec Producer Media Res)

Jin Ha

Soo Hugh (Creator, Writer, Exec Producer)

Michael Ellenberg (Exec Producer Media Res), Theresa Kang (Exec Producer Blue Marble Pictures), Minha Kim, Lee Minho, Soo Hugh (Creator, Writer, Exec Producer), Lindsey Springer (Exec Producer Media Res) and Jin Ha Lee Minho, Minha Kim and Jin Ha

Lee Minho

Minha Kim

Theresa Kang (Exec Producer Blue Marble Pictures) Lee Minho, Minha Kim and Jin Ha

Lindsey Springer (Exec Producer Media Res)

