Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More

The new movie will be released on June 23.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Interviews: On the Red Carpet of the WAITRESS Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival With Sara Photo 1 Interviews: On the Red Carpet of the WAITRESS Premiere at Tribeca
Exclusive: Go Inside Taylor Mac's 24 Hour Musical Performance in Trailer For New HBO Docum Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch the Trailer For Taylor Mac's HBO Concert Documentary Film
Video: Watch the WAITRESS, THE MUSICAL: LIVE ON BROADWAY! Teaser Trailer Starring Sara Bar Photo 3 Video: Watch the WAITRESS Live Capture Teaser Trailer
WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square Photo 4 WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square

Check out photos from the Gold House VIP New York City Screening of the Disney+ Original Movie “World’s Best,” an all-new hip-hop musical comedy adventure, produced by the director of “Hamilton."

Attendees from the film included co-writer/co-executive producer/star Utkarsh Ambudkar and stars Manny Mangus, Max Malas, Piper Wallace and Dorian Giordano, producer Kate Sullivan, co-producer Kelly Applegate, co-writer Jamie King, composers Raashi Kulkarni and Jongnic Bontemps, editor Jonah Moran, costume designer Michelle Lyte and Disney production executive Allison Erlikhman. 

The film, co-written, co-executive produced and starring Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Ghosts,” “Free Guy”), who co-wrote the film’s original songs, and directed by radiation oncologist turned filmmaker Roshan Sethi (“7 Days”), will stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning June 23.

Joining Ambudkar in the film are newcomer Manny Magnus, Punam Patel, Jake Choi, Max Malas, Piper Wallace, Kayla Njeri, Dorian Giordano, Kathryn Greenwood, Christopher Jackson and Doug E. Fresh. “World’s Best” was written by Jamie King & Ambudkar, with original songs by Ambudkar and Charlie Wilder.

Produced by Thomas Kail, who directed the Broadway smash “Hamilton” and produced and directed the 2020 film version, and Kate Sullivan, the film reunites Kail and Ambudkar who first collaborated as director and performer, respectively, of the improvisational hip-hop comedy musical group Freestyle Love Supreme.  Terry Gould and Ambudkar serve as the film’s executive producers.

In “World’s Best,” 12-year-old mathematics genius Prem Patel (Magnus), in the midst of navigating the tumultuous hardships of adolescence, discovers his recently deceased father was a famous rapper and immediately sets out to pursue a career for himself as a rap superstar.

While his actions may appear reckless and the quickest way for him to lose everything, Prem, empowered by imaginative hip-hop music-fueled fantasies where he performs with his father (Ambudkar), is determined to find out if hip-hop truly is in his DNA. As his father always used to say, “the world’s best never rest.” 

Ambudkar’s additional film credits include “Brittany Runs a Marathon,” “Blindspotting” and “Pitch Perfect.” A rapper and creative force from a young age, Ambudkar was an original member of The Beatards, a NYC-based underground hip-hop group that performed alongside acts like Santigold, Azealia Banks, G-Easy, Public Enemy, Questlove and more. His work with the Beatards eventually helped Ambudkar land “Pitch Perfect.”

Originating the role of Aaron Burr in the developmental readings of “Hamilton,” Ambudkar later reunited with Lin-Manuel Miranda as part of the improvisational rap group Freestyle Love Supreme, which garnered a special Tony® Award in 2021. “Vanity,” Ambudkar’s debut album as a solo artist, dropped in 2019 and was quickly followed by “Petty.” In 2020, he released “The Misfits EP” and single “Self Respect.”  

Photos Courtesy of Disney+

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Doug E. Fresh, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Chris Sullivan

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Doug E. Fresh

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Doug E. Fresh

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Utkarsh Ambudkar

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Max Malas, Liam Wignall and Manny Magnus

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Utkarsh Ambudkar

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Thomas Kail

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Hemali Patel

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Manny Magnus and Utkarsh Ambudkar

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Manny Magnus and Utkarsh Ambudkar

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Manny Magnus

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Raashi Kulkarni, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Jongnic Bontemps

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Utkarsh Ambudkar and Thomas Kail

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Manny Magnus and Utkarsh Ambudkar

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Manny Magnus and Utkarsh Ambudkar

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Utkarsh Ambudkar

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Piper Wallace, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Kayla Njeri

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Thomas Kail and Christopher Jackson

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Thomas Kail, Manny Magnus and Christopher Jackson

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Manny Magnus and Christopher Jackson

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Manny Magnus and Michelle Lyte

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Thomas Kail and Piper Wallace

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Manny Magnus, Max Malas and Thomas Kail

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Manny Magnus and Thomas Kail

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Chris Sullivan, Ileana Ferreras, Alex Lacamoire, Kate Sullivan and Andrew Bancroft

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Andrew Bancroft and Chris Sullivan

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Andrew Bancroft, Kate Sullivan and Chris Sullivan

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Kate Sullivan and Chris Sullivan

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Chris Sullivan

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Kayla Njeri, Piper Wallace, Manny Magnus, Max Malas and Liam Wignall

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Manny Magnus and Allison ErlikhmaN

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Manny Magnus, Liam Wignall and Max Malas

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Kayla Njeri

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Piper Wallace

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Max Malas and Nicol Malas

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Max Malas

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Manny Magnus, Max Malas and Piper Wallace

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Manny Magnus

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Manny Magnus

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Manny Magnus

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Raashi Kulkarni and Jongnic Bontemps

Photos: Inside the WORLD'S BEST Disney+ Premiere With Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson & More
Liam Wignall



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
SIN LA HABANA to Be Released on June 27 Photo
SIN LA HABANA to Be Released on June 27

Between the sultry chaos of Cuba and the harshness of a Quebec winter, three complex characters try to fulfil their dreams of intimacy, happiness and upward mobility. A love triangle where the fate of immigrants is coloured by passion, money and power. Yonah Acosta, Aki Yaghoubi, and Evelyn Castroda O'Farrill star. Watch the video trailer!

2
The Academy Museum Presents an Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger on June 28 Photo
The Academy Museum Presents an Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger on June 28

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced their program An Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger , an onstage conversation reflecting on the career of the iconic action star, politician, and bodybuilder in celebration of Schwarzenegger’s limited edition two-volume book, ARNOLD, published by TASCHEN.

3
Kevin Hart & Woody Harrelson Star in THE MAN FROM TORONTO Photo
Kevin Hart & Woody Harrelson Star in THE MAN FROM TORONTO

Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson star in the explosive comedy with wall-to-wall action THE MAN FROM TORONTO, available now on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. THE MAN FROM TORONTO is an explosive comedy with wall-to-wall action.

4
Disney Greenlights New ARIEL Series Following THE LITTLE MERMAID Photo
Disney Greenlights New ARIEL Series Following THE LITTLE MERMAID

Disney Branded Television has greenlit a new animated series for preschoolers, “Disney Junior’s Ariel,” inspired by the beloved story of “The Little Mermaid.” The new series follows a young Ariel and features some fan-favorite characters, including King Triton, Ursula, Sebastian and Flounder, as well as exciting new additions.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

HAHA (Maria Taylor & Mike Bloom) Share Debut Single 'Only Gets Better'HAHA (Maria Taylor & Mike Bloom) Share Debut Single 'Only Gets Better'
Mike Peters of THE ALARM Finds 'Another Way' to Move 'Forwards' in New SingleMike Peters of THE ALARM Finds 'Another Way' to Move 'Forwards' in New Single
TWICE Kick Off 'READY TO BE' Tour North American LegTWICE Kick Off 'READY TO BE' Tour North American Leg
mau5trap Presents Day Of The deadmau5 Events for Fall 2023mau5trap Presents Day Of The deadmau5 Events for Fall 2023

Videos

Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song Video
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
PARADE