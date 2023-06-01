When TED LASSO Meets Musical Theatre

Season 3 of Ted Lasso has featured music from The Wiz, Hair, The Sound of Music and more.

By:
Fans of Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso know by now that the hit show has been rich with pop culture references from the start, including notable shoutouts to Broadway. 

In Season 1 (E7, Make Rebecca Great Again), Rebecca, played by musical thetare superstar and 2023 Olivier Awards host Hannah Waddingham, stretched her vocal cords on karaoke night with Frozen's "Let It Go."

A few episodes later (S1 E10, The Hope That Kills You), Marcus Mumford, who composed music for all three seasons, was featured in a stunning cover of Carousel's "You'll Never Walk Alone." The song was released as a single in 2020 and proceeds were donated to the Grenfell Foundation and War Child UK.

The third and final seson, which just aired its final epsiode yesterday, May 31, was chock- full of music from Broadway. Did you catch all of the musical moments?

Early in the season (S3 E3, 4-5-1), Richmond is saved by Zava, who leads the team through a five-game winning streak. The sequence is set to "Superstar" from Jesus Christ Superstar. 

Later in the season (S3 E9, La Locker Room Aux Folles), Colin takes center stage as the team learns more about his personal life. The episode ends with a song from the musical for which it's named, "I Am What I Am" from La Cage Aux Folles.

In the season's penultimate episode (S3 E11, Mom City), the team travels to Manchester for a match against Manchester City and their travel is set to Hair's "Manchester England".

Later in the same episode, Brandi Carlile covers "Home" from The Wiz.

 In the series finale (S3 E12, So Long, Farewell), the team channels their inner Von Trapps by paying tribute to Ted on the pitch with The Sound of Music's "So Long, Farewell."

You can stream all three seasons of Ted Lasso today on Apple TV+



Recommended For You