Photos: First Look at Sophia Anne Caruso, Kerry Washington & More in THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL Series

The series is set to premiere on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022.

Sep. 12, 2022  

Netflix has shared new images from the upcoming season The School For the Good and Evil. The series is set to premiere on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022.

In THE VILLAGE of Gavaldon, two misfits and best friends, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), share the unlikeliest of bonds. Sophie, a golden-haired seamstress, dreams of escaping her dreary life to become a princess, while Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and offbeat mother, has the makings of a real witch.

One night under a blood red moon, a powerful force sweeps them away to the School for Good and Evil - where the true stories behind every great fairy tale begin. Yet something is amiss from the start: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, run by the glamourous and acid-tongued Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron), and Agatha in the School for Good, overseen by the sunny and kind Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington).

As if navigating classes with the offspring of the Wicked Witch (Freya Parks), Captain Hook (Earl Cave), and KING Arthur (Jamie Flatters) wasn't hard enough, according to the Schoolmaster (Laurence Fishburne), only true love's kiss can change the rules and send the girls to their rightful schools and destiny. But when a dark and dangerous figure (Kit Young) with mysterious ties to Sophie reemerges and threatens to destroy the school and the world beyond entirely - the only way to a happy ending is to survive their real life fairytale first.

Based on the epic international best-selling series by Soman Chainani, THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL is directed by Paul Feig, stars Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney, Mark Heap, Patti LuPone and Rachel Bloom, with Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron.

SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL

Sophia Ann Caruso and Sofia Wylie

Sophia Ann Caruso

"Sophie and Tedros shoot arrows. THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL"

The School for Good and Evil. (L-R) Charlize Theron as Lady Lesso.

"Sophie and Tedros accept Trial byTale challenge. THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL"

The School for Good and Evil (L-R) Kerry Washington as Professor Dovey, Charlize Theron as Lady Lesso.

"Evers meet the Wish Fish. Tedros kills Stymph. THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL"

Sofia Wylie and Sophia Ann Caruso

THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL. Michelle Yeoh as Professor Anemone in The School For Good And Evil

Sofia Wylie

Sofia Wylie

Charlize Theron

