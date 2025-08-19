Photos: First Look at Kristen Wiig, Carol Burnett & More in PALM ROYALE Season 2

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has released a first look at season two of “Palm Royale,” the Emmy Award-nominated comedy series starring and executive produced by Emmy and Academy Award nominee Kristen Wiig and Oscar and Emmy winner Laura Dern.

Season one of “Palm Royale” was led by a renowned ensemble cast including Tony Award-nominee Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Tony Winner Carol Burnett, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber. The highly anticipated 10-episode second season of “Palm Royale” premieres globally on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 with the first episode, followed by one episode weekly until January 14, 2026.

“Palm Royale” is a true underdog story that follows Maxine Dellacorte (Wiig) as she endeavors to find her footing in the cut throat world of Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, “Palm Royale” asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?” “Palm Royale” is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong.

In season two, Maxine is left a social pariah after a scandalous public breakdown. She'll have to draw on her deep well of cleverness and cunning to prove once and for all, that not only does she belong, but she just might have what it takes to rule this town. Along the way she will uncover untold truths and finally understand what this town is truly built on... secrets, lies, and the occasional felony.

BroadwayWorld previously reported that Tony Award winner Patti LuPone has also joined the cast for the upcoming season. During an appearance on Andy Cohen's podcast, she shared that she appears in three episodes of the show, though she doesn't share any scenes with Carol Burnett. "No, I’m not in her story, I’m sorry to say. I’m in my own story," she explained at the time. Her character and storyline is currently being kept under wraps.

Currently streaming globally on Apple TV+, the first season of “Palm Royale” received 11 Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Kristen Wiig) and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Carol Burnett), and won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Palm Royale” is written, executive produced and showrun by Abe Sylvia for Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company. The series is executive produced by Dern and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures, Wiig, and Katie O’Connell Marsh.

Photo credit: Apple TV+