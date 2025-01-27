Patti LuPone to Appear in PALM ROYALE Season 2

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Patti LuPone revealed that she is joining Kristen Wiig, Carol Burnett, and more in the second season of Palm Royale. She also shared that she won't appear in scenes any scenes with Burnett in the Apple TV+ series.

"No, I’m not in her story, I’m sorry to say. I’m in my own story," she explained. The comedy series was renewed for a second season last June following its critically acclaimed first season. Set in high society Palm Beach in 1969, Palm Royale is an underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she endeavors to break into Palm Beach high society. In addition to Wiig and Brunett, the show also stars Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy, and Kaia Gerber.

Also in the interview, LuPone discussed the new season of And Just Like That, where she plays Giuseppe's (Sebastiano Pigazzi's) mother in two episodes. "I’m the Italian lover’s mom that challenges Mario," said LuPone.

In another segment, LuPone denied rumors that there will be a second season of the Marvel series Agatha All Along. "Jac Schaeffer, the creator, came into my trailer and she said, 'Patti, I’m just here to tell you that Lilia’s going to die,' and I went, 'But I wanted a second season,' and she said, 'I don’t do second seasons.' LuPone went on to praise Schaeffer, noting that she hopes to work with the Marvel writer again in the future. "I’m really hoping and praying that someday I get to work with her again because she’s magic." All episodes of Agatha All Along are available on Disney+.

She also commented on the possible casting of Ariana DeBose as the next Evita in the Jamie Lloyd production, calling the choice "fabulous" and that she is "curious" to see what the Sunset Boulevard director does with the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. LuPone won a Tony for her performance in the original production.

Patti LuPone is a three-time Tony Award-winning actress and legend of the Broadway stage. She originated the role of Fantine in Les Miserables on the West End and Evita on Broadway. Other stage credits include Reno in Anything Goes, Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd, and Rose in Gypsy.