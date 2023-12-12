Photos: First Look at Carol Burnett, Ricky Martin & More in Apple's PALM ROYALE Series

“Palm Royale'' makes its global debut on Apple TV+, premiering the first three episodes on March 20, 2024 followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 8.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

Apple TV+ today unveiled a first-look at “Palm Royale,” the highly anticipated Palm Beach-set series stars Emmy and Academy Award nominee Kristen Wiig leading a renowned ensemble cast. Oscar and Emmy winners Laura Dern and Allison Janney join Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber. With extra special guest star turns by the legendary Bruce Dern and the iconic, multiple-award winning Carol Burnett.

“Palm Royale” is a true underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig) as she endeavors to break into Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, “Palm Royale” asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?” Set during the powder keg year of 1969, “Palm Royale” is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong.

Loosely based on the novel “Mr. and Mrs. American Pie” by Juliet McDaniel and produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios, “Palm Royale'' is written, executive produced and showrun by Abe Sylvia for Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company, executive produced by Laura Dern  and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures, Kristen Wiig, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Tate Taylor and John Norris for Wyolah Films, Sharr White, and Sheri Holman and Boat Rocker. The series is directed by Taylor, Sylvia, Claire Scanlon, and Stephanie Laing. 

Check out the new photos here:

Photos: First Look at Carol Burnett, Ricky Martin & More in Apple's PALM ROYALE Series
Carol Burnett

Carol Burnett
Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin
Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiig
Allison Janney

Allison Janney
Amber Chardae Robinson

Amber Chardae Robinson
Laura Dern

Laura Dern
Leslie Bibb

Leslie Bibb
Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber
Josh Lucas

Josh Lucas

Photos Courtesy of Apple TV+ 



