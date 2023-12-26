Photos: First Look at BRIDGERTON Season 3 With Jonathan Bailey & More

Bridgerton Season 3 returns for a two-part season in 2024 with Part 1 (Episodes 301-304) launching on May 16th and Part 2 (Episodes 305-308) streaming on June 13th.

By: Dec. 26, 2023

Netflix released teaser art and additional new images from Bridgerton Season 3 to celebrate the anniversary of the show’s release.

Bridgerton Season 3 returns for a steamy, two-part season in 2024 with Part 1 (Episodes 301-304) launching on May 16th and Part 2 (Episodes 305-308) streaming on June 13th.

From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season.

She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.

Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season.

But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

The cast also includes Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton), Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Jessica Madsen (Cressida Cowper), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), and Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown).

Check out the new photos here:

Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton

Photos Courtesy of Netflix 



