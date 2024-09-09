Photos: Elton John Attends World Premiere of ELTON JOHN: NEVER TOO LATE Doc

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Friday, Disney+ celebrated the world premiere of “Elton John: Never Too Late” at the Toronto International Film Festival. Star Elton John, along with directors R.J. Cutler and David Furnish were in attendance. The original documentary will premiere December 13 on Disney+.

The documentary follows Elton John as he looks back on his life and the astonishing early days of his 50-year career in this emotionally charged, intimate and uplifting full-circle journey. As he prepares for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium, Elton takes us back in time and recounts the extraordinary highs and heartbreaking lows of his early years and how he overcame adversity, abuse and addiction to become the icon he is today. The film will feature a new original song from Elton John.

Elton John is the legendary singer/songwriter whose work has spanned six decades. His projects for the stage include The Lion King, Aida (for which he won a Tony Award), Billy Elliot, Tammy Faye, and The Devil Wears Prada. Elton John’s final North American concert, the Emmy®-winning “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium,” is available to stream now on Disney+.

Before launching on Disney+, “Elton John: Never Too Late,” will debut with a limited theatrical run on November 15 in the U.S. and U.K.

The original documentary from Disney Branded Television is produced by Rocket Entertainment and This Machine Filmworks (a part of Sony Pictures Television) and is directed by R.J. Cutler and David Furnish. Cutler and Furnish also serve as producers alongside Trevor Smith. Elise Pearlstein, Mark Blatty, Luke Lloyd Davies, Rachael Paley, Jane Cha Cutler, and John Battsek serve as executive producers. Take a look at the photos below!

