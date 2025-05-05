 tracking pixel
Video: Denzel Washington Stars in Trailer for Spike Lee's HIGHEST 2 LOWEST

It will be released in select theaters on August 22 and on Apple TV+ on September 5.

By: May. 05, 2025
Denzel Washington and Spike Lee reunite for the 5th time with Highest 2 Lowest, a new reinterpretation of the great filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s crime thriller High and Low, now played out on the mean streets of modern-day New York City. Watch the first trailer now!

The movie follows a titan music mogul (Washington), who is widely known as having the “best ears in the business." When he is targeted with a ransom plot, he is jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma.

Also starring Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, and A$AP Rocky, the movie will have its world premiere on May 19 at the Cannes Film Festival. It will be released in select theaters on August 22 and on Apple TV+ on September 5.

Washington, currently on Broadway in Othello, previously worked with the director in Mo' Better Blues, Malcom X, He Got Game, and Inside Man.

