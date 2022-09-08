Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Tom Hanks & More Hit the PINOCCHIO Red Carpet
The film is now available to stream on Disney+ in celebration of Disney+ Day.
Last night, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans, Tom Hanks, and more hit the red carpet for the premiere of Pinocchio on Disney+.
The film is now available to stream on Disney+ in celebration of Disney+ Day. Among those in attendance at the event, sponsored in part by Verizon, were stars Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans, along with Director/Writer/Producer Robert Zemeckis, Writer/Producer Chris Weitz, Producer Andrew Miano, Executive Producers Jack Rapke and Jacqueline Levine, and Composers Alan Silvestri (Score and Original Songs) and Glen Ballard (Original Songs).
Academy Award® winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio's guide as well as his "conscience"; Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is "Honest" John; Academy Award® nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman. Also in the cast are Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana and Jaquita Ta'Le as her marionette Sabina, Giuseppe Battiston as Stromboli and Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick.
In addition to beloved songs from the original animated classic, including "When You Wish Upon a Star" performed by Cynthia Erivo, the film features new original songs composed by Academy Award® nominees Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard ("The Polar Express"). The soundtrack from Walt Disney Records will be available on Sept. 8 and is available for Pre-Save/Pre-Add here.
The screenplay for "Pinocchio" is by Robert Zemeckis & Chris Weitz. Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz, Robert Zemeckis and Derek Hogue are the film's producers, with Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine, Jeremy Johns and Paul Weitz the film's executive producers.
Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney)
