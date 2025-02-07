News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, & More Attend AFI Awards Event

Wicked has been honored as one of the Best Films of the Year by The American Film Institute.

By: Feb. 07, 2025
On February 6, the American Film Institute (AFI) celebrated the 2024 AFI AWARDS honorees, bringing together the creative community to honor excellence in the art of the moving image. Attendees included Wicked's Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Jon M. Chu, along with Colman Domingo, Kristen Bell, and more. Take a look at the photos below!

AFI AWARDS honorees include 10 outstanding motion pictures and 10 outstanding television programs deemed culturally and artistically representative of this year's most significant achievements in the art of the moving image. An additional honoree was selected for an AFI Special Award, designated for works of excellence that fall outside of AFI AWARDS' eligibility criteria. All the honored works advance the art of the moving image, inspire audiences and artists alike and enhance the rich cultural heritage of America's art form.

This year, the AFI motion pictures of the year were Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, Nickel Boys, A Real Pain, Sing Sing, and Wicked. Television programs of the year were Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, A Man On The Inside, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Nobody Wants This, The Penguin, Shōgun, Shrinking and True Detective: Night Country.

Photo Credit: Michael Kovac/Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for AFI

Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell

Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster

Ralph Fiennes
Ralph Fiennes

Colman Domingo, Adrien Brody and Denis Villeneuve
Colman Domingo, Adrien Brody and Denis Villeneuve

Dana Walden, Co-Chairman, Disney Entertainment and Jeremy Allen White
Dana Walden, Co-Chairman, Disney Entertainment and Jeremy Allen White

Ted Sarandos, CEO, Netflix and Jacques Audiard
Ted Sarandos, CEO, Netflix and Jacques Audiard

Ayo Edebiri, Ariana Grande, Colman Domingo and Cynthia Erivo
Ayo Edebiri, Ariana Grande, Colman Domingo and Cynthia Erivo

Erin Foster, David Foster and Sara Foster
Erin Foster, David Foster and Sara Foster

Luke Tennie, RaMell Ross and Jessica Williams
Luke Tennie, RaMell Ross and Jessica Williams

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford
Jason Segel and Harrison Ford

Jeff Goldblum
Jeff Goldblum

Jason Segel, Bob Gazzale, CEO of the American Film Institute, and Harrison Ford
Jason Segel, Bob Gazzale, CEO of the American Film Institute, and Harrison Ford

Jeff Goldblum, Marc Platt, Ariana Grande and Jesse Eisenberg
Jeff Goldblum, Marc Platt, Ariana Grande and Jesse Eisenberg

George Stevens Jr.
George Stevens Jr.

Brett Goldstein and Michael Urie
Brett Goldstein and Michael Urie

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Edgar Ramírez and Zoe Saldaña
Edgar Ramírez and Zoe Saldaña

Jeff Goldblum and Cynthia Erivo
Jeff Goldblum and Cynthia Erivo

Jon M. Chu and Michelle Yeoh
Jon M. Chu and Michelle Yeoh



