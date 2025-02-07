Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, & More Attend AFI Awards Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On February 6, the American Film Institute (AFI) celebrated the 2024 AFI AWARDS honorees, bringing together the creative community to honor excellence in the art of the moving image. Attendees included Wicked's Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Jon M. Chu, along with Colman Domingo, Kristen Bell, and more. Take a look at the photos below!

AFI AWARDS honorees include 10 outstanding motion pictures and 10 outstanding television programs deemed culturally and artistically representative of this year's most significant achievements in the art of the moving image. An additional honoree was selected for an AFI Special Award, designated for works of excellence that fall outside of AFI AWARDS' eligibility criteria. All the honored works advance the art of the moving image, inspire audiences and artists alike and enhance the rich cultural heritage of America's art form.

This year, the AFI motion pictures of the year were Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, Nickel Boys, A Real Pain, Sing Sing, and Wicked. Television programs of the year were Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, A Man On The Inside, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Nobody Wants This, The Penguin, Shōgun, Shrinking and True Detective: Night Country.

