Photos: Christina Milian, Pentatonix, & More Attend Advance Screening of MEET ME NEXT CHRISTMAS

The Netflix holiday film will be released on November 6.

By: Nov. 04, 2024
On Friday, November 1st, Netflix hosted an advance screening of Meet Me Next Christmas at the Netflix HOME Theater. In attendance were star and executive producer Christina Milian with Kofi Siriboe and Pentatonix members Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado and Matt Sallee. Director Rusty Cundieff, producer Mark Roberts, writers Camilla Rubis and Molly Haldeman were also in attendance.

In pursuit of a fairytale romance with the man of her dreams, Layla (played by Milian) must race through New York City to get her hands on the hottest ticket in town: the sold-out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert. The Pentatonix play themselves in the film, which integrates the characteristic sound of their music into the story. 

Meet Me Next Christmas releases globally on Netflix on Wednesday, November 6th. Take a look at the photos below!

Photo Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix

Christina Milian (3rd from L), Kofi Siriboe (R), and (L-R) Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Matt Sallee and Mitch Grassi of Pentatonix

Rusty Cundieff

Kofi Siriboe and Christina Milian

Christina Milian

Carmen Milian, guest, Christina Milian and guest

Christina Milian

Rusty Cundieff and Christina Milian

Molly Haldeman, Christina Milian and Camilla Rubis

Christina Milian

Rusty Cundieff and Christina Milian

Christina Milian

Kofi Siriboe

Christina Rogers, Scott Hoying of Pentatonix, Ian Miller, LaTanya Newt, Christina Milian, Rusty Cundieff, Kofi Siriboe, Kirstin Maldonado, Matt Sallee, Nikki Duval, and Mitch Grassi of Pentatonix, Mark Roberts and Simon Lythgoe

Scott Hoying of Pentatonix, Rusty Cundieff, Christina Milian, Kofi Siriboe, and Kirstin Maldonado, Matt Sallee, Nikki Duval, and Mitch Grassi of Pentatonix, and Mark Roberts

Kofi Siriboe

LaTanya Newt, Ian Miller and Christina Rogers

Kofi Siriboe

Christina Milian

Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Matt Sallee and Mitch Grassi of Pentatonix

Mark Roberts, Molly Haldeman, Christina Milian, Kofi Siriboe, Camilla Rubis and Simon Lythgoe

Kirstin Maldonado and Scott Hoying of Pentatonix, Christina Milian, Kofi Siriboe, and Matt Sallee and Mitch Grassi of Pentatonix

Rusty Cundieff, Christina Milian and Simon Lythgoe

Mark Roberts

Ian Miller, Christina Rogers, LaTanya Newt, Christina Milian, Rusty Cundieff and Mark Roberts

Mark Roberts

Christina Milian

Rusty Cundieff



