Photos: Christina Milian, Pentatonix, & More Attend Advance Screening of MEET ME NEXT CHRISTMAS

On Friday, November 1st, Netflix hosted an advance screening of Meet Me Next Christmas at the Netflix HOME Theater. In attendance were star and executive producer Christina Milian with Kofi Siriboe and Pentatonix members Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado and Matt Sallee. Director Rusty Cundieff, producer Mark Roberts, writers Camilla Rubis and Molly Haldeman were also in attendance.

In pursuit of a fairytale romance with the man of her dreams, Layla (played by Milian) must race through New York City to get her hands on the hottest ticket in town: the sold-out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert. The Pentatonix play themselves in the film, which integrates the characteristic sound of their music into the story.

Meet Me Next Christmas releases globally on Netflix on Wednesday, November 6th. Take a look at the photos below!

Photo Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix

