Photos: Beyoncé Delivers NFL Christmas Gameday Halftime Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On December 25, Beyoncé performed a show-stopping Halftime performance during Netflix's first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday as the Houston Texans hosted the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium live on Netflix.

This special performance took place in Beyoncé’s hometown of Houston, Texas, produced by her company, Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment. Take a look at the photos here!

The expansive performance of music, fashion and history featured a slew of guest performers in a roof-raising twelve-plus minutes showcasing the first live performance of songs from her genre-bending and record-breaking COWBOY CARTER, album. The 11-time Grammy-nominated, juggernaut album recently became the most nominated album by a female artist.

The set included, among others, “16 CARRIAGES,” “BLACKBIIRD,” “AMERIICAN REQUIEM,” “YA YA,” “SPAGHETTII/RIIVERDANCE,” “LEVII’S JEANS,” “JOLENE,” and the ubiquitous smash, “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” that ended the set with Beyoncé literally lifting to the rafters.

The guests who brought their sizzle to the show included performers Post Malone, Shaboozey, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, and Tiera Kennedy. Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé’s eldest daughter, joined in as a featured dancer. The Texans Cheerleaders also joined in, representing the home team. And in a beautiful tribute to Western and Rodeo culture, Beyoncé included as special guests, Mexican Cowgirl, Melanie Rivera, Bull-riding legend, Myrtis Dightman, Jr., known as the “Jackie Robinson of Rodeo,” Miss Rodeo Texas Princess 2004 and Miss Rodeo Texas 2015, Nikki Woodward, and the first Black Rodeo Queen in Arkansas, Ja’Dayia Kursh. Joining them in the rousing caravan were Houston Texans owner, Cal McNair and his wife, Hannah.

The energy turned all the way up with the addition of close to 200 members of Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul Marching Band. The HBCU, world-class band delivered on all its known for, powerful sound, precision and choreography,

Beyoncé is no stranger to electrifying NFL halftime appearances having performed at two Super Bowl games. She headlined Super Bowl XLVII on February 3, 2013, in New Orleans, Louisiana, and was joined onstage by Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, her bandmates in Destiny’s Child. The performance became the second most-watched Super Bowl halftime show in history at the time. For Super Bowl XV, on February 7, 2016, she joined Coldplay and Bruno Mars in Santa Clara, California for one of the most-watched Super Bowl halftime shows with 115.5 million tuned in to get in “Formation.”

Netflix members can re-live the full halftime performance of “Beyoncé Bowl,” as a standalone special, when it comes to the service later this week.

Photo Credit: Mason Poole/Julian Dakdouk

Comments