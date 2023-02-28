Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards

The awards were hosted by Tituss Burgess.

Feb. 28, 2023  

Last night, Tituss Burgess hosted the 25th CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards) at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, CA. Produced by NVE Experience Agency and sponsored by Westfield Century City, Peris Costumes, Mercedes-Benz, and Campari®, the annual CDGA gala celebrated excellence in film, television, and short form costume design as voted on by the Guild's membership.

Special honorees included Angela Bassett (Actress, Spotlight Award), Bette Midler (Actress, Distinguished Collaborator Award), Deborah L. Scott (Costume Designer, Career Achievement Award), and Rachael M. Stanley (Costume Designer, Distinguished Service Award), while participating talent included Ruth E. Carter (Designer, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) who presented the Spotlight Award, Billy Crystal (Actor, When Harry Met Sally), Salvador Perez (Designer, Hocus Pocus 2), and Michael Kaplan (Designer, Big Business) who all presented the Distinguished Collaborator Award, Jon Landau (Film Producer, Avatar: The Way of Water) who presented the Career Achievement Award, and Matthew Loeb (President, @IATSE) who presented the Distinguished Service Award. In addition, Monica Barbaro (Actress, Top Gun: Maverick), Elizabeth Debicki (Actress, The Crown), Nazanin Boniadi (Actress,The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Austin Butler (Actor, Elvis), Greg Tarzan Davis (Actor, Top Gun: Maverick), Ashley Park (Actress, Emily In Paris), Lewis Pullman (Actor, Top Gun: Maverick), Christina Ricci (Actress, Yellowjackets), and Hunter Schafer (Actress, Euphoria) all presented awards in the show. Cate Blanchett (Actress, Tár), Baz Luhrmann (Director, Elvis), B. Åkerlund (Designer, Abba Voyage), Toni Basil (Singer, "Mickey"), Todd Field (Director, Tár), Paul Forman (Actor, Emily In Paris), Harvey Guillén (Actor, What We Do in the Shadows), Sarah Polley (Director, Women Talking), and Bruce Vilanch (Writer, Bette Midler: The Show Must Go On) were also in attendance.

Winners of the eight (8) competitive categories as voted on by the Guild's membership included Shirley Kurata (Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film - Everything Everywhere All at Once), Jenny Eagan (Excellence in Contemporary Film - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery), Catherine Martin (Excellence in Period Film - Elvis), Jany Temime (Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television - House of the Dragon: The Heirs of the Dragon), Colleen Atwood & Mark Sutherland (Excellence in Contemporary Television - Wednesday: Wednesday's Child is Full of Woe), Amy Roberts (Excellence in Period Television - The Crown: Ipatiev House), Carrie Cramer & Jason Rembert (Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television - Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: Girl Run That Sh*t Back), and Natasha Newman-Thomas (Excellence in Short Form Design - Yeah Yeah Yeahs: "Spitting Off the Edge of the World" (Music Video)).

In addition, Terry Gordon, president of the Costume Designers Guild IATSE Local 892, revealed during the ceremony the new official name of the statuette called "The Adrian", which is inspired by founding member of the Guild and iconic Costume Designer Gilbert Adrian.

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Austin Butler

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Bette Midler and Angela Bassett

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Bette Midler

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Bea Akerlund

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Mark Sutherland and Colleen Atwood

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Angela Bassett

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Angela Bassett

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Ruth Carter

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Ruth Carter

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Carrie Cramer and Jason Rembert

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Ashley Park

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Rachael Stanley

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Hunter Schafer

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Tituss Burgess

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Tituss Burgess

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Billy Crystal and Bette Midler

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Billy Crystal and Bette Midler

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Paul Forman and Ashley Park

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Jenny Eagan and Elizabeth Debicki

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Ashley Park and Christina Ricci

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Ashley Park and Christina Ricci

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Austin Butler and Elizabeth Debicki

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Angela Bassett

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Christina Ricci

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Catherine Martin, Christina Ricci

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Billy Crystal, Bette Midler

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Billy Crystal, Bette Midler

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Jenny Eagan, Austin Butler

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Lewis Pullman, Monica Barbaro, Greg Tarzan Davis

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Lewis Pullman, Colleen Atwood, Mark Sutherland, Monica Barbaro, Greg Tarzan Davis

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Ruth E. Carter, Angela Bassett

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Ruth E. Carter, Angela Bassett

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Natasha Newman-Thomas

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Nazanin Boniadi, Natasha Newman-Thomas

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Lewis Pullman, Monica Barbaro, Ashley Park, Greg Tarzan Davis

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Brigitta Romanov, Terry Gordon, Matthew D. Loeb

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Shirley Kurata

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Elizabeth Debicki and Shirley Kurata

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Jany Temime

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Jany Temime, Hunter Schafer

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Austin Butler, Catherine Martin, Bette Midler and Baz Luhrmann

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Deborah Lynn Scott - Career Achivement

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Catherine Martin - Excellence in Period Film - Elvis

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Christina Ricci and Catherine Martin - Excellence in Period Film - Elvis

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Catherine Martin - Excellence in Period Film - Elvis

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Billy Crystal and Bette Midler

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Distinguished Collaborator - Bette Midler

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Billy Crystal and Bette Midler

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Jenny Eagan - Excellence in Contemporary Film - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery with Austin Butler

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Jenny Eagan - Excellence in Contemporary Film - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery with Austin Butler

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Colleen Atwood and Mark Sutherland - Excellence in Contemporary Television - Wednesday

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Ruth Carter and Angela Bassett

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Natasha Newman-Thomas - Excellence in Short Form Design - Yeah Yeah Yeahs "Spitting of the Edge of the World with Nazanin Boniadi

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Gary Wells, Carrie Cramer, Jason Rembert - Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television - Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Girrrls with Ashley Park

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Tituss Burgess and Ashley Park

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Dawn Ritz, Mandi Line and Bea Akerlund

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Mandi Line

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Bette Midler

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Monica Barbaro

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Christina Ricci

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Austin Butler

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Natasha Newman-Thomas - Excellence in Short Form Design - Yeah Yeah Yeahs "Spitting of the Edge of the World

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Nazanin Boniadi

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Ashley Park

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Rachael M. Stanley - Distinguished Service

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Shirley Kurata - Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film - Shirley Kurata - for Everything Everywhere All At Once

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Elizabeth Debicki

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Hunter Schafer

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Tituss Burgess

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Angela Bassett

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Angela Bassett

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Christina Ricci

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Hunter Schafer

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Bette Midler

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Bette Midler

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Monica Barbaro

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Monica Barbaro

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Cate Blanchett

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Cate Blanchett

Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Salvador Perez



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
American Black Film Festival Producers to Launch a New Comedy Event Photo
American Black Film Festival Producers to Launch a New Comedy Event
ABFF Ventures LLC has announced the launch of Because They’re Funny (BTF) Comedy Festival, a three-day event showcasing comedic talent within BIPOC communities. A spinoff of the American Black Film Festival, BTF will propel a new generation of stand-up comedians to stardom and showcase content in the comedy genre.
Hasan Minhaj to Guest Host Comedy Centrals THE DAILY SHOW This Week Photo
Hasan Minhaj to Guest Host Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This Week
The political commentator and comedian’s debut tonight is a part of the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent and contributors guest hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late night franchise in the coming weeks. 
Photos: Rachel Zegler, Zachary Levi & More Pose For SHAZAM! Press Day Photo
Photos: Rachel Zegler, Zachary Levi & More Pose For SHAZAM! Press Day
From New Line Cinema comes “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!,” is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam. Check out photos of Zachary Levi, Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, and more now!

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Berlin's Mynolia Releases Live Video & Announces SXSW ShowsVIDEO: Berlin's Mynolia Releases Live Video & Announces SXSW Shows
February 27, 2023

Mynolia has announced two SXSW dates and released live sessions of two of her songs, the title track “All Things Heavy,” and “The Bear & Shell.” Like Weyes Blood, Mynolia’s music is both personally and globally invested. Her lyrics bring out a universal vulnerability, such as in “White Noise.”
American Black Film Festival Producers to Launch a New Comedy EventAmerican Black Film Festival Producers to Launch a New Comedy Event
February 27, 2023

ABFF Ventures LLC has announced the launch of Because They’re Funny (BTF) Comedy Festival, a three-day event showcasing comedic talent within BIPOC communities. A spinoff of the American Black Film Festival, BTF will propel a new generation of stand-up comedians to stardom and showcase content in the comedy genre.
Weezer Announce 'Indie Rock Roadtrip' Tour DatesWeezer Announce 'Indie Rock Roadtrip' Tour Dates
February 27, 2023

Introducing (*drum roll please*)… Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip! A 30-city run of Weezer shows, Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip! pairs the alt legends with alternating support from iconic bands of the last fifteen years as well as the coolest up-and-comers: Modest Mouse and Momma, Future Islands and Joyce Manor, Spoon and White Reaper.
Disturbed Score 17th #1 at Rock Radio with 'Bad Man'Disturbed Score 17th #1 at Rock Radio with 'Bad Man'
February 27, 2023

The chart-topping track follows in the footsteps of the band’s 16th #1 Rock Radio single “Hey You,” which are both featured on their eighth studio album Divisive. The album debuted at #1 across multiple charts, including Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums Chart, Top Hard Rock Albums Chart, and Digital Albums Chart upon its release last fall.
Swim Camp Drops Album 'Steel Country' on Julia's WarSwim Camp Drops Album 'Steel Country' on Julia's War
February 27, 2023

Preceded by several singles, the vast array of genres folded into Steel Country speaks to the visionary nature of Morris’ songwriting. On “Dougie (For Sharyl)” he draws you in with a memorable chorus of thrashing garage rock guitars. Its lyrics paint a picture of the joys and turmoils inherent in a toxic friendship, and the places they lead you.
share