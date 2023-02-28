Photos: Bette Midler Honored at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards

Last night, Tituss Burgess hosted the 25th CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards) at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, CA. Produced by NVE Experience Agency and sponsored by Westfield Century City, Peris Costumes, Mercedes-Benz, and Campari®, the annual CDGA gala celebrated excellence in film, television, and short form costume design as voted on by the Guild's membership.

Special honorees included Angela Bassett (Actress, Spotlight Award), Bette Midler (Actress, Distinguished Collaborator Award), Deborah L. Scott (Costume Designer, Career Achievement Award), and Rachael M. Stanley (Costume Designer, Distinguished Service Award), while participating talent included Ruth E. Carter (Designer, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) who presented the Spotlight Award, Billy Crystal (Actor, When Harry Met Sally), Salvador Perez (Designer, Hocus Pocus 2), and Michael Kaplan (Designer, Big Business) who all presented the Distinguished Collaborator Award, Jon Landau (Film Producer, Avatar: The Way of Water) who presented the Career Achievement Award, and Matthew Loeb (President, @IATSE) who presented the Distinguished Service Award. In addition, Monica Barbaro (Actress, Top Gun: Maverick), Elizabeth Debicki (Actress, The Crown), Nazanin Boniadi (Actress,The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Austin Butler (Actor, Elvis), Greg Tarzan Davis (Actor, Top Gun: Maverick), Ashley Park (Actress, Emily In Paris), Lewis Pullman (Actor, Top Gun: Maverick), Christina Ricci (Actress, Yellowjackets), and Hunter Schafer (Actress, Euphoria) all presented awards in the show. Cate Blanchett (Actress, Tár), Baz Luhrmann (Director, Elvis), B. Åkerlund (Designer, Abba Voyage), Toni Basil (Singer, "Mickey"), Todd Field (Director, Tár), Paul Forman (Actor, Emily In Paris), Harvey Guillén (Actor, What We Do in the Shadows), Sarah Polley (Director, Women Talking), and Bruce Vilanch (Writer, Bette Midler: The Show Must Go On) were also in attendance.

Winners of the eight (8) competitive categories as voted on by the Guild's membership included Shirley Kurata (Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film - Everything Everywhere All at Once), Jenny Eagan (Excellence in Contemporary Film - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery), Catherine Martin (Excellence in Period Film - Elvis), Jany Temime (Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television - House of the Dragon: The Heirs of the Dragon), Colleen Atwood & Mark Sutherland (Excellence in Contemporary Television - Wednesday: Wednesday's Child is Full of Woe), Amy Roberts (Excellence in Period Television - The Crown: Ipatiev House), Carrie Cramer & Jason Rembert (Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television - Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: Girl Run That Sh*t Back), and Natasha Newman-Thomas (Excellence in Short Form Design - Yeah Yeah Yeahs: "Spitting Off the Edge of the World" (Music Video)).

In addition, Terry Gordon, president of the Costume Designers Guild IATSE Local 892, revealed during the ceremony the new official name of the statuette called "The Adrian", which is inspired by founding member of the Guild and iconic Costume Designer Gilbert Adrian.





Austin Butler