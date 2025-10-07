 tracker
Photos: Bernadette Peters & More Attend World Premiere of STILLER & MEARA: NOTHING IS LOST

The movie will debut in select theaters on October 17, 2025, before streaming globally on Apple TV+ on October 24, 2025.

By: Oct. 07, 2025
On Sunday, October 5, Apple celebrated the world premiere of Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost, the new documentary film from Ben Stiller about his parents, comedy icons Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara. The movie will debut in select theaters on October 17, 2025, before streaming globally on Apple TV+ on October 24, 2025.

Emmy and DGA Award-winning director, producer and son Ben Stiller was joined by sister and star Amy Stiller, wife Christine Taylor, and son Quinlin Stiller. Additional creatives in attendance included producers John Lesher, Geoff Richman, Lizz Morhaim, who were joined by Amy Sedaris and Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters and Cynthia Nixon. Check out photos from the event below.

In the film, Stiller tells the story of his parents, exploring their impact both on popular culture and at home, where the lines between creativity, family, life and art often blurred. In the process, Stiller turns the camera on himself and his family to examine Jerry and Anne's enormous influence on their lives, and the generational lessons we all can learn from those we love. 

Photo credit: Marion Curtis / StarPix for Apple Original Films

Lizz Morhaim

Matthew Cherchio

John Lesher

(L-R) Matthew Cherchio (Producer), John Lesher (Producer), Lizz Morhaim (Producer), Ben Stiller (Director, Producer), Will Bates (Composer) and Geoffrey Richman (Producer)

Quin Stiller, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor

Quin Stiller, Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor and Amy Stiller

Christine Taylor

Christine Taylor

Bernadette Peters

Bernadette Peters and Tom Sorce

Will Bates

Amy Stiller

Kathryn Everett

Geoffrey Richman, Adam Kurnitz and Lizz Morhaim

Amy Sedaris

Ben Stiller

Zack Van Amburg, Ben Stiller and Jamie Erlich

Cynthia Nixon, Amy Stiller and Ben Stiller


