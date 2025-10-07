Photos: Bernadette Peters & More Attend World Premiere of STILLER & MEARA: NOTHING IS LOST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Sunday, October 5, Apple celebrated the world premiere of Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost, the new documentary film from Ben Stiller about his parents, comedy icons Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara. The movie will debut in select theaters on October 17, 2025, before streaming globally on Apple TV+ on October 24, 2025.

Emmy and DGA Award-winning director, producer and son Ben Stiller was joined by sister and star Amy Stiller, wife Christine Taylor, and son Quinlin Stiller. Additional creatives in attendance included producers John Lesher, Geoff Richman, Lizz Morhaim, who were joined by Amy Sedaris and Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters and Cynthia Nixon. Check out photos from the event below.

In the film, Stiller tells the story of his parents, exploring their impact both on popular culture and at home, where the lines between creativity, family, life and art often blurred. In the process, Stiller turns the camera on himself and his family to examine Jerry and Anne's enormous influence on their lives, and the generational lessons we all can learn from those we love.

Photo credit: Marion Curtis / StarPix for Apple Original Films