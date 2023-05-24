Photos: Ariana Madix Puts Sauce in the #Scandoval, Serves Caniacs at Raising Cane's in El Segundo, CA

Vanderpump Rules reality star mingled with Caniacs and Bravoholics while serving Cane’s craveable chicken finger meals prior to the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

Reality star Ariana Madix SURved up some ONE LOVE® and brought the sauce (iconic Cane’s sauce, to be exact) at Raising Cane’s in El Segundo, CA today.

Following her nationally-televised breakup, the bartender, actress, and model turned her attention to the tastier things in life: Raising Cane’s Chicken fingers, fries, Texas toast, slaw and sauce, serving fans and Caniacs alike.

Ariana channeled her SURver days by working the Drive-Thru and front counter just hours before part one of season 10 reunion of the chart-topping reality-show Vanderpump Rules set to air tonight at 6:00 pm PT on Bravo. 

“I had so much fun hanging out with the Crew and being able to meet and mingle with fans!” said Madix. “I have felt so loved and supported, and being able to interact with them and show them my appreciation through this experience with Cane’s has been an experience I’ll never forget.”

Ariana and the Founder of Raising Cane’s, Todd Graves, had a Facetime call during her shift and Graves offered any entrepreneurial advice for her new sandwich shop opening in West Hollywood.

A long-time fan favorite, all eyes have been on Ariana as she was in the midst of a cheating scandal between her long-term boyfriend Tom Sandoval and castmate Raquel Leviss - a historic moment in Bravo history that has been dubbed “Scandoval.” Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules made its debut earlier this and has since become a fixture of pop culture with Ariana at the center. 

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S:

Raising Cane’s is one of the fastest growing restaurant chains, with over 725 restaurants in 36 states, the Middle East and Guam and plans to open 100 new restaurants across several new markets in 2023. 

The company recently announced plans to be one of the top 10 restaurant chains in the United States and is known for its ONE LOVE® – craveable chicken finger meals – which includes the iconic “Cane’s Sauce” – named the #1 most craveable sauce in the restaurant industry and most craveable chicken. For more information visit raisingcanes.com

Check out the photos here:

Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix

Photo Credit: Raising Cane’




