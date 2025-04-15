Photos: Anna Kenrick, Blake Lively & More Attend ANOTHER SIMPLE FAVOR Photocall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stas Anna Kenrick, Blake Lively, and Harry Golding, along with director Paul Feig and producer Laura Fischer, recently attended a London photocall at Corinthia London to promote the release of Another Simple Favor. The film, which is a follow-up to 2018's A Simple Favor, will officially be released on Prime Video on May 1. Take a look at photos below!

Another Simple Favor follows Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) as they reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.

The star-studded cast also includes Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Henry Golding, Taylor Ortega, Aparna Nancherla, and Joshua Satine. The screenplay is written by Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis. Paul Feig returns as director.

