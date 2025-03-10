Photos: Andrew Rannells & More Attend ANOTHER SIMPLE FAVOR Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Another Simple Favor, the follow-up to Paul Feig’s A Simple Favor, premiered at South by Southwest (SXSW) this past weekend. Members of the star-studded cast of the film were on hand for the event including Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Henry Golding, Taylor Ortega, Aparna Nancherla and Joshua Satine.

Another Simple Favor follows Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Lively) as they reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square. The movie launches on Prime Video May 1. Take a look at photos from the premiere below!

Photo Credit: Todd Williamson / Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

