Photos: Andrew Rannells & More Attend ANOTHER SIMPLE FAVOR Premiere

The new movie hits Prime Video on May 1.

By: Mar. 10, 2025
Another Simple Favor, the follow-up to Paul Feig’s A Simple Favor, premiered at South by Southwest (SXSW) this past weekend. Members of the star-studded cast of the film were on hand for the event including Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Henry Golding, Taylor Ortega, Aparna Nancherla and Joshua Satine.

Another Simple Favor follows Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Lively) as they reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square. The movie launches on Prime Video May 1. Take a look at photos from the premiere below!

Photo Credit: Todd Williamson / Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

Blake Lively

Lilah Pate and Blake Lively

Andrew Rannells, Meredith Wieck and Paul Feig

Bashir Salahuddin and Paul Feig

Laura Fischer, Blake Lively, Courtenay Valenti, Jen Salke and Sue Kroll

Elizabeth Perkins and Michele Morrone

Joshua Satine and Blake Lively and Henry Golding

Bashir Salahuddin, Andrew Rannells, Alex Newell, Elizabeth Perkins and Michele Morrone

Andrew Rannells and Alex Newell

Elizabeth Perkins and Michele Morrone

Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone and Laura Fischer

Bashir Salahuddin, Andrew Rannells, Alex Newell and Elizabeth Perkins

Paul Feig, Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively

Andrew Rannells, Alex Newell, Elizabeth Perkins and Michele Morrone

Claudette Godfrey, Paul Feig, Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding, Bashir Salahuddin, Andrew Rannells, Alex Newell, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone and Laura Fischer

Anna Kendrick, Paul Feig and Blake Lively

Henry Golding, Anna Kendrick, Paul Feig, Blake Lively and Michele Morrone

Joshua Satine, Henry Golding, Elizabeth Perkins, Alex Newell, Andrew Rannells, Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Paul Feig, Claudette Godfrey, Bashir Salahuddin, Laura Fischer

Blake Lively, Sue Kroll, Jen Salke, Paul Feig and Bashir Salahuddin

Blake Lively, Jen Salke and Paul Feig

Blake Lively

Blake Lively

Blake Lively

Blake Lively

Blake Lively and Michele Morrone

Alex Newell

Laura Fischer

Laura Fischer

Laura Fischer

Elizabeth Perkins

Aparna Nancherla, Taylor Ortega and Andrew Rannells

Elizabeth Perkins

Paul Feig

Anna Kendrick attends the Amazon MGM Another Simple Favor World Premiere at SXSW on Friday March 7, 2025 in Austin, Texas

Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick

Blake Lively and Michele Morrone

Michele Morrone

Alex Newell

Henry Golding

Taylor Ortega

Andrew Rannells

Blake Lively

Blake Lively

Michele Morrone

Alex Newell

Henry Golding

Aparna Nancherla

Taylor Ortega

Andrew Rannells

Andrew Rannells

Joshua Satine

