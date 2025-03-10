Photos: Andrew Rannells & More Attend ANOTHER SIMPLE FAVOR Premiere

The new movie hits Prime Video on May 1.
Another Simple Favor, the follow-up to Paul Feig’s A Simple Favor, premiered at South by Southwest (SXSW) this past weekend. Members of the star-studded cast of the film were on hand for the event including Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Henry Golding, Taylor Ortega, Aparna Nancherla and Joshua Satine.
Another Simple Favor follows Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Lively) as they reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square. The movie launches on Prime Video May 1. Take a look at photos from the premiere below!
Photo Credit: Todd Williamson / Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios
Lilah Pate and Blake Lively
Andrew Rannells, Meredith Wieck and Paul Feig
Bashir Salahuddin and Paul Feig
Laura Fischer, Blake Lively, Courtenay Valenti, Jen Salke and Sue Kroll
Elizabeth Perkins and Michele Morrone
Joshua Satine and Blake Lively and Henry Golding
Bashir Salahuddin, Andrew Rannells, Alex Newell, Elizabeth Perkins and Michele Morrone
Andrew Rannells and Alex Newell
Elizabeth Perkins and Michele Morrone
Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone and Laura Fischer
Bashir Salahuddin, Andrew Rannells, Alex Newell and Elizabeth Perkins
Paul Feig, Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively
Andrew Rannells, Alex Newell, Elizabeth Perkins and Michele Morrone
Claudette Godfrey, Paul Feig, Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding, Bashir Salahuddin, Andrew Rannells, Alex Newell, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone and Laura Fischer
Anna Kendrick, Paul Feig and Blake Lively
Henry Golding, Anna Kendrick, Paul Feig, Blake Lively and Michele Morrone
Joshua Satine, Henry Golding, Elizabeth Perkins, Alex Newell, Andrew Rannells, Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Paul Feig, Claudette Godfrey, Bashir Salahuddin, Laura Fischer
Blake Lively, Sue Kroll, Jen Salke, Paul Feig and Bashir Salahuddin
Blake Lively, Jen Salke and Paul Feig
Blake Lively and Michele Morrone
Laura Fischer
Aparna Nancherla, Taylor Ortega and Andrew Rannells
Anna Kendrick attends the Amazon MGM Another Simple Favor World Premiere at SXSW on Friday March 7, 2025 in Austin, Texas
Blake Lively and Michele Morrone
Michele Morrone
Henry Golding
Taylor Ortega
Michele Morrone
Henry Golding
Aparna Nancherla
Taylor Ortega
