Photo Flash: The CW Unveils Key Art for BATWOMAN and NANCY DREW

The CW Network has unveiled the key art for the 2019 Fall launch of its new series BATWOMAN and NANCY DREW. The new art will appear in The CW's national outdoor, print, and digital marketing this fall.

See the images below!

The BATWOMAN key art, with the tag line "HER TIME IS NOW," features Batwoman (Ruby Rose). The NANCY DREW key art, with the tag line "EVERYONE LOVES A MYSTERY," features Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann).

The CW's Executive Creative Director is Rick Frey. The Art Director for BATWOMAN is Robb Laurila. The Art Director for NANCY DREW is Brian Lauzon. Photographer credit for BATWOMAN and NANCY DREW is Frank Ockenfels.





Related Articles View More TV Stories