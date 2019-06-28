Photo Flash: The CW Releases Season Two Key Art for THE OUTPOST

The CW has released the season two key art for the fantasy-adventure series THE OUTPOST, starring Jessica Green, which returns for its second season on Thursday, July 11 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

See the key art below!

Having defeated Dred and retaken the Outpost, Talon (Jessica Green) and Gwynn prepare for war. Talon delves deeper into demon summoning, while Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) recruits allies. The Prime Order trinity known as "The Three" reveal mysterious powers as they send spies, assassins, and a devastating weapon to the Outpost. As Talon uncovers the legacy of her people, she must decide who to trust, and separate her real friends from her enemies before the Prime Order attacks.

Executive produced by Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner, THE OUTPOST is also executive produced by Electric Entertainment's team of Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson and by Arrowstorm Entertainment's team of Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin, who created the series. Jennifer Griffin of Arrowstorm Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media are also producing.





