Photo Flash: Get a First Look at HULU/BBC Three's TV Adaptation of Sally Rooney's Bestselling Novel NORMAL PEOPLE

Award-winning production company Element Pictures (The Favourite, Room, The Lobster, Dublin Murders) have released first look imagery from the highly anticipated TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's international literary phenomenon, Normal People.

See the first look photos below!

Adapted by Sally Rooney alongside writers Alice Birch and Mark O'Rowe, Normal People is a 12-part drama for BBC Three in partnership with Hulu. It will star Daisy Edgar-Jones (War Of The Worlds, Cold Feet) as Marianne and Paul Mescal in his first television role as Connell, in an exquisite and compulsive modern love story about how two people can profoundly impact each other's lives.

Filming took place in Dublin, Sligo and Italy with Oscar nominated director Lenny Abrahamson (Room, The Little Stranger, Frank) and award-winning director Hettie McDonald (Howard's End) sharing the directorial duties.

Normal People tracks the tender but complicated relationship of Marianne and Connell from the end of their school days in a small-town west of Ireland to their undergraduate years at Trinity College. At school, he's well-liked and popular, while she's lonely, proud and intimidating. But when Connell comes to pick up his mother from her cleaning job at Marianne's house, a strange and indelible connection grows between the two teenagers - one they are determined to conceal. A year later, they're both studying in Dublin and Marianne has found her feet in a new social world but Connell hangs at the side lines, shy and uncertain.

Honest, smart and intoxicating, Normal People sees the pair weave in and out of each other's lives and explores just how complicated intimacy and young love can be.

The series will be executive produced by Ed Guiney (The Favourite, Room, Dublin Murders), Andrew Lowe (The Favourite, Room, The Lobster), Emma Norton (Rosie, A Date For Mad Mary) and Anna Ferguson (No Offence, Prisoners' Wives) for Element Pictures. Sally Rooney and Lenny Abrahamson will also serve as executive producers. Tommy Bulfin (Line Of Duty, Peaky Blinders) and Rose Garnett will executively produce for the BBC. Catherine Magee (Resistance, Rebellion) is the producer of the series.









