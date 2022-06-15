Photo: First Look at Ryan Gosling as 'Ken' in BARBIE

A new image of Ryan Gosling in the highly-anticipated live action Barbie film has been released.

Last month, a first look at Margot Robbie as the title character was also revealed. Barbie is now being filmed in London. Check out the new images below! The new romantic comedy is set to be released on July 23, 2023.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film will also star America Ferreria, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Hari Nef, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, and Jamie Demetriou.

Barbie is now being filmed in London.

Ryan Gosling

Margot Robbie